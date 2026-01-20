Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
BMC Election Result 2026WPL 2026Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJP President Nitin Nabin Gets CRPF Security Cover

BJP President Nitin Nabin Gets CRPF Security Cover

The VIP security cover, under the Central protection list, ranges from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus, and X categories.

By : PTI | Updated at : 20 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) BJP president-elect Nitin Nabin has recently been granted top-category VIP security cover by the Centre, officials said on Tuesday.

The VIP security wing of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been assigned to provide Z-category security for Nabin.

A few weeks ago, the Union Home Ministry directed the CRPF to take charge of his security following his announcement as the new BJP party leader, officials said.

Armed CRPF commandos will accompany him during his travels across the country, they added.

Nabin will be formally declared the BJP president on Tuesday.

The 45-year-old five-time Bihar MLA was elected unopposed on Monday as the BJP national president, the youngest ever to occupy the top post at a time when the saffron party seeks to further expand its footprint with key state elections around the corner.

His predecessor, J P Nadda, also received a similar security cover from the government, with the CRPF VIP security wing managing the arrangements.

The VIP security cover, under the Central protection list, ranges from the highest Z-plus (ASL) to Z-plus, Z, Y, Y-plus, and X categories.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Gandhi family and several other politicians and high-ranking individuals are protected by the CRPF, which has approximately 200 VIPs under its umbrella. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: BJP’s Youngest National President Nitin Navin Begins His Tenure with Religious Visits

Published at : 20 Jan 2026 11:57 AM (IST)
Tags :
BJP President Nitin Nabin Nitin Nabin CRPF Security
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India@2047 Youth Conclave | Rijiju Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Parliament Disruptions: 'Let Others Participate'
India
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP President; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Nitin Nabin Elected BJP President; Nadda Passes Baton To Youngest National President
Cities
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
Caught On Cam: Doctor Runs SUV Over Delivery Executive Multiple Times In Gurugram, Arrested
World
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Five Major Pacts On Nuclear Energy, AI & Terrorism Signed During UAE President’s Brief India Visit
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: BJP’s Youngest National President Nitin Navin Begins His Tenure with Religious Visits
Breaking: Nitin Naveen Becomes Youngest BJP National President at 45
Breaking News: BJP President Nitin Navin Visits Jhandewalan Temple Ahead of Coronation
Breaking News: Nitin Naveen Takes Charge as BJP National President, Party Leaders Gather for Historic Event
Breaking News: Nitin Naveen Becomes BJP National President, Senior Leaders Gather for Historic Event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Can Water Replace Oil As Energy Source? India’s Hydrogen Mission Explained
Opinion
Embed widget