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English NewsNewsIndiaBJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney demands Bharat Ratna for PM Modi

BJP MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney demands Bharat Ratna for PM Modi

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his dedication and unconditional service to the natio.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 29 Oct 2026 01:04 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Oct 28 (PTI): BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Wednesday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be conferred with the Bharat Ratna for his dedication and unconditional service to the nation.

He made the remarks in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who inaugurated a 76-painting exhibition themed on Mann Ki Baat dedicated to the prime minister's 25 years of public service.

"In recognition of his dedication and unconditional service to Bharat, I believe Narendra Modi deserves the highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna," Sahney said.

Sahney, with six other Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs, had switched sides in April and joined the BJP.

The exhibition, organised by World Punjabi Organisation, showcases 76 paintings by Manjit Singh, reflecting the prime minister's 25 years of public service, the organisers said.

In a message on X, Shah said, "Today, I participated in the picture exhibition based on 'Mann Ki Baat' organised by the World Punjabi Organisation in New Delhi."

He said the world's largest public dialogue program Mann Ki Baat is a living example of nation-building through public participation.

"Through it, Modi has recognised countless unsung heroes working in every corner of the country away from the limelight and has transformed numerous issues, from 'Save the Daughter-Educate the Daughter', Khadi, and cleanliness to water conservation, into mass movements," he said.

The Home Minister felicitated artist Manjit Singh at the event.

Shah and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu visited the gallery, followed by a short film on the prime minister's public service.

Welcoming the dignitaries, Sahney called the exhibition a tribute to Modi's sustained commitment to public service and the people of India. PTI ABS NB

NB

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Oct 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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