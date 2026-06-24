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HomeNewsIndiaBJP has 'anti-Dalit' mindset, alleges Punjab minister Cheema

BJP has 'anti-Dalit' mindset, alleges Punjab minister Cheema

Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday alleged that the BJP's "anti-Dalit" mindset has been exposed during its president Nitin Nabin's recent state visi.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 24 Jun 2026 12:51 AM (IST)

Chandigarh, Jun 23 (PTI): Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema on Tuesday alleged that the BJP's "anti-Dalit" mindset has been exposed during its president Nitin Nabin's recent state visit.

Referring to a recent BJP event, Cheema claimed that senior Dalit leaders such as former Union ministers Vijay Sampla and Som Parkash were made to stand among the audience while others were seated on stage, alleging clear discrimination.

Nabin's three-day visit to Punjab concluded on Monday.

Cheema alleged that the BJP respects only an "elite" class while Dalits, workers and the poor are "systematically sidelined and humiliated".

The senior AAP leader emphasised that the Scheduled Caste community, forming nearly 34 per cent of Punjab's population, has witnessed this approach firsthand, and claimed that the BJP is "anti-Punjab, anti-farmer" and its "anti-Dalit face" has now been fully exposed, adding that the people of Punjab will respond firmly to such politics.

Cheema said, "According to National Crime Records Bureau 2024 data, nearly 65 per cent of crimes against Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the country were reported from four BJP-ruled states including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Rajasthan. This reflects the BJP government's failure to protect Dalits and demonstrates the party's deep-rooted prejudice against marginalized communities." "During a recent party event in Punjab, senior SC leaders such as former Union minister Vijay Sampla and former Union minister Som Parkash were made to stand among the audience while top leadership was seated on stage. This incident has exposed the BJP's real face before the people of Punjab.

"Leaders who have served the party for decades and represented the Scheduled Caste community were denied even basic respect," he claimed.

"The episode clearly demonstrates the BJP's discriminatory mindset towards Dalits, workers and economically weaker sections. The BJP only respects a privileged and elite class. Those who represent labourers, Dalits and the poor are sidelined and humiliated," he alleged. PTI CHS KVK KVK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 24 Jun 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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