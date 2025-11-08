Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBihar MP Shambhavi Chaudhary Sparks Row After Flaunting Two Inked Fingers Post Voting, Patna Admin Clarifies

Bihar MP Shambhavi Chaudhary Sparks Row After Flaunting Two Inked Fingers Post Voting, Patna Admin Clarifies

A video of Bihar MP Shambhavi Chaudhary showing ink on both hands after casting her vote has gone viral, sparking allegations of double voting and claims of a polling error.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 10:26 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A short video of Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) MP Shambhavi Chaudhary has set social media abuzz after she was seen displaying ink marks on both her hands following her vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections. What began as a routine post-voting photo opportunity quickly escalated into an online debate, with some accusing her of voting twice and others calling it a harmless mix-up at the polling booth.

The 27-year-old parliamentarian from Samastipur was filmed outside a polling station with her parents, JD(U) leader Ashok Chaudhary and Neeta Chaudhary, proudly showing their inked fingers. In the clip, Shambhavi first raises her right hand, revealing an inked finger, before briefly switching to her left hand, which also bears the mark. Within hours, the video had gone viral, igniting a flurry of reactions across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

ALSO READ: PM Modi Flags Off 4 Vande Bharat Express Trains In Varanasi: Check New Routes

Shambhavi Calls It A “Human Error”

As speculation grew online, Shambhavi Chaudhary addressed the controversy, clarifying that the double ink marks were the result of a polling official’s mistake.

“A polling officer mistakenly applied ink on my right hand, but the presiding officer corrected it and asked the staff to apply it on the left hand instead. That’s why both my fingers have ink marks,” she explained.

The MP also emphasised that such minor procedural errors are not uncommon during large-scale elections and urged people not to turn the issue into a political controversy.

Opposition Alleges Fraud As Debate Heats Up

The viral video soon caught the attention of opposition parties. RJD spokesperson Kanchana Yadav shared the clip on X, writing in Hindi:

“This is a whole new level of fraud. This is LJP MP Shambhavi Chaudhary. She has ink on both hands, meaning she voted twice. When this came to light, her father Ashok Chaudhary was seen signalling her with his eyes. Election Commission, how is this happening? Who will investigate this?”

The Congress party also joined the fray, posting Shambhavi’s pictures with a sarcastic caption hinting at alleged vote tampering.

Meanwhile, netizens flooded social media with mixed reactions, some mocking the MP, while others tagged the Election Commission, demanding accountability. “That expression says it all. Looks like someone accidentally revealed a little too much on camera,” wrote one user. Another sarcastically remarked, “Wow @ECISVEEP! Your transparency and efficiency are truly commendable.”

Patna Admin Clarifies 

As the clip featuring MP Shambhavi Chaudhary’s inked fingers spread rapidly online, the Patna District Administration stepped in with an official clarification. According to their statement, the polling officer in charge had mistakenly marked ink on her right hand before realising the standard procedure required it to be applied on the left. The staff member then corrected the error by inking her left finger as well.

In its detailed release, the administration said, “A video is being circulated on social media regarding ink marks on both fingers of MP Shambhavi after casting her vote. In this connection, inquiries were made from the Presiding Officer of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul’s Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency.”

The statement further added, “He has clarified that the polling staff responsible for applying ink had mistakenly applied it to the finger of the right hand. After the intervention of the Presiding Officer, ink was also applied to the finger of her left hand.”

Reaffirming that there was no irregularity, the district administration said, “It is being clarified that the Shambhavi cast her vote only at Serial No. 275 of the voter list of Polling Station No. 61, Sant Paul’s Primary School, Buddha Colony (Northern Room of the Main Section) of 182-Bankipur Assembly Constituency.”

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 09:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Elections Shambhavi Chaudhary Voting Controversy
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
Operation Pimple: 2 Terrorists Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In J&K's Kupwara
World
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
'Total Disgrace': Trump Says US To Boycott G20 Over South Africa’s ‘White Farmer Abuses’
Cities
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Delhi Airport Air Traffic System 'Up And Functional' After Major Glitch
Election 2025
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Bihar Elections: Record Turnout In 1st Phase May Bring Results That Shock Nitish, Tejashwi & PK
Advertisement

Videos

Delhi News: Major Technical Glitch at IGI Airport Fixed After Hour-Long Flight Disruption
Election Pulse: Record Voter Turnout in Bihar’s First Phase Fuels Political War of Words
Breaking News: Massive blaze engulfs dyeing factory in Bhiwandi; fire crews battle for hours
Breaking: Mallikarjun Kharge Accuses RSS Of Siding With British On Vande Mataram’s 150th Anniversary
Aviation Alert: Technical Glitch At Delhi Airport ATC Disrupts Flights, Operations Normalized After Delay
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Indian Air Force And Its Ongoing Fighter Jet Crisis
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget