PM Modi Flags Off 4 Vande Bharat Express Trains In Varanasi: Check New Routes

HomeNewsIndiaPM Modi Flags Off 4 Vande Bharat Express Trains In Varanasi: Check New Routes

The trains will operate on four major routes: Banaras–Khajuraho, Lucknow–Saharanpur, Firozpur–Delhi, and Ernakulam–Bengaluru.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 09:11 AM (IST)
PM Modi flagged off four new Vande Bharat Express trains from the Banaras Railway Station in Varanasi, saying that such trains are laying the foundation of Indian Railways. He also announced that with today's inauguration India now has over 160 operational Vande Bharat trains.

Addressing a public gathering after flagging off four new Vande Bharat trains, PM Modi said: "The country is progressing rapidly on this path. In this context, new Vande Bharat trains are being launched in different parts of the country today... With the introduction of these four new trains, more than 160 Vande Bharat trains are now operational across the country. I congratulate the people of Kashi and across the country. Vande Bharat and Namo Bharat represent the new generation of Indian Railways.”

About New Vande Bharat Train Routes

Banaras–Khajuraho

The Banaras–Khajuraho Vande Bharat Express will offer direct connectivity between two of India’s most culturally and spiritually significant destinations. The new train will cut travel time by nearly 2 hours and 40 minutes compared with existing services.

The route will link important pilgrimage centers such as Varanasi, Prayagraj, and Chitrakoot, making journeys smoother and more convenient for pilgrims and tourists.

It will also give a boost to religious and cultural tourism while providing a faster and more comfortable travel option to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Khajuraho.

Lucknow–Saharanpur

The Lucknow–Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express will complete the journey in approximately 7 hours and 45 minutes, saving passengers nearly an hour of travel time.

The train will benefit commuters from Lucknow, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Bijnor, and Saharanpur, and also improve connectivity to Haridwar through Roorkee.

Firozpur–Delhi

The new Firozpur–Delhi Vande Bharat Express is set to become the fastest train on this key corridor, covering the distance in just 6 hours and 40 minutes.

The service will strengthen links between Delhi and major Punjab cities such as Bathinda and Patiala.

Ernakulam–Bengaluru

In southern India, the Ernakulam–Bengaluru Vande Bharat Express will reduce travel time by over two hours, completing the trip in about 8 hours and 40 minutes. The train will connect major IT, industrial, and commercial hubs, offering a quicker and more comfortable travel experience for professionals, students, and tourists.

The service aims to promote economic activity and tourism across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka, strengthening regional integration and fostering balanced growth.

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 08:50 AM (IST)
Vande Bharat PM Modi VARANASI
