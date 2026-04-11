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HomeNewsIndiaBihar Man Contacts US-Based Intel Agency, Offers To Compromise PM Modi's Security For Money

Bihar Man Contacts US-Based Intel Agency, Offers To Compromise PM Modi's Security For Money

Police said that the man had posted a message on a US-based intelligence agency's website, offering to compromise PM Modi's security in exchange for money.

By : PTI | Updated at : 11 Apr 2026 09:58 AM (IST)

Buxar (Bihar), Apr 11 (PTI) A man was arrested in Bihar’s Buxar district for sending a message to a foreign intelligence agency’s website, claiming that he could compromise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security in exchange for money, police said.

The accused, identified as Amal Kumar Tiwari of Simri locality, was apprehended on Thursday night. Police seized a laptop, mobile phones and other digital evidence from his premises.

“Police received information that Tiwari posted a message on the website of the USA-based intelligence agency. He demanded money in exchange for compromising the security of the Indian PM," the Buxar police said in a statement on Friday.

It was found that in his seized mobile phone, multiple virtual private networks (VPNs) and some apps were installed, which were used to access the dark web, it said.

A VPN is a tool that creates an encrypted, private tunnel for one's internet traffic over public networks, providing enhanced privacy, while the dark web is a part of the internet that is not indexed by search engines and requires special software to access.

The police statement said that fake identity documents were also recovered from his premises, which were being used for cybercrimes.

“During interrogation, the accused confessed his involvement in the incident. It was also revealed that earlier he had been involved in a case of threatening to hack Kolkata airport's website,” the statement said.

Tiwari is being interrogated by the police and central agencies. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 11 Apr 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
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