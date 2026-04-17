Big Setback For Modi Govt: Delimitation Bill Falls In Lok Sabha Despite NDA’s 298 Votes

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Women's reservation bill failed to pass Parliament's special session.

Voting saw 298 in favor, falling short of 352 votes.

Government cited need for delimitation; opposition called bill a sham.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirty-First Amendment) Bill on women’s reservation could not be passed during the three-day special session of Parliament, dealing a major setback to the proposed reform.

During voting held on Friday evening on three bills related to women’s reservation and delimitation, only 298 votes were cast in favour, falling short of the required threshold.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said a total of 528 votes were cast, with 298 in favour and 230 against. In the first round, 489 votes were recorded, including 278 in favour and 211 against.

The bill required a two-thirds majority of 352 votes, meaning it fell short by 54 votes.

Heated Debate In The House

The Lok Sabha witnessed a sharp exchange between the ruling party and the opposition ahead of the vote. Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all parties to support the bill, while opposition leaders raised strong objections.

Amit Shah Defends Need For Delimitation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah defended the need for delimitation, highlighting disparities in voter representation.

“543 MPs sit in this House. Some have 4.9 million voters in their parliamentary constituencies, while others have 60,000. Many constituencies have become so large that MPs can't even meet them. Voters have expectations, they want to meet with their MPs. He asked, "Can those protesting explain to me how a constituency with 4.9 million voters would discharge its responsibilities?" he said, adding that the Constitution provides for periodic delimitation.

Rahul Gandhi Calls Bill A ‘Sham’

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi criticised the proposal, calling it a “sham” and stating, “This bill will fall here.”

He argued that the bill was not genuinely aimed at advancing women’s representation.

Opposition Flags Political Motives

Rahul Gandhi further said that when the Women’s Reservation Bill was passed in 2023, ruling party allies had indicated that its implementation could take time. He alleged that the current move diverts attention from the real issue and is being used as a pretext to alter India’s electoral map.

He added that the matter goes beyond women’s reservation, claiming there are “hidden political calculations” that should be brought into the public domain.

Govt Vs Opposition: Diverging Views

While the government has projected the bill as a significant step towards enhancing women’s political representation, the opposition has framed it as a political strategy involving broader structural changes.