Bengaluru Stampede Case: BJP Demands Apology From CM, DyCM After Karnataka Revokes Suspension Of Cops



After the reinstatement of suspended police officers in Bengaluru stampede case, Karnataka BJP demanded apologies from CM, DyCM accusing them of scapegoating officers to deflect blame for the tragedy.

By : IANS | Updated at : 29 Jul 2025 04:47 PM (IST)

Bengaluru, July 29 (IANS) After the Karnataka government revoked the suspension of four police officers in connection with the Bengaluru stampede case that claimed 11 lives, the state BJP unit has demanded that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar apologise to them.

BJP State President B.Y. Vijayendra stated on Tuesday, "The Valmiki Tribal Development Corporation scam, the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, the ongoing breakdown of law and order - the formation of commissions to cover up all these issues and the victimisation of honest officers - are all part of a deliberate ploy by the Congress led Karnataka government to mislead the public."

Vijayendra stated, "In an attempt to make political capital out of the RCB victory celebrations in Bengaluru, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, lacking foresight and concern for public welfare, took an irresponsible decision and scapegoated four police officers to shield themselves from accountability. Now, by revoking their suspension, the government is trying to save face."

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, state Home Minister, and top officials of the government are responsible for this grave stampede tragedy, which occurred due to their "Tughlaq-like" decisions.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara stated in Bengaluru regarding the revoking of suspensions of police officers, "The cabinet has discussed the stampede report. After discussion, the cabinet has taken a decision to reinstate the suspended police officers and continue the departmental inquiry against them. Accordingly, they will be reinstated and their inquiry will continue."

The Congress-led government in Karnataka on Monday revoked the suspension of four senior police officers, including two IPS officers.

The government has revoked the suspensions of senior IPS officers B. Dayananda and Shekar H Tekkannanavar.

The government stated in the order that these IPS officers would be reinstated to service with immediate effect, pending the initiation of Disciplinary proceedings under Rule 8 of All India Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules 1969.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 29 Jul 2025 04:47 PM (IST)
Karnataka Karnataka  Bengaluru Stampede Case
