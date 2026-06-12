Bengal CID takes over probe into Abhishek's 'inflammatory' remarks during poll campaign

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI): The West Bengal CID has taken over the investigation into alleged inflammatory statements by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the assembly election campaign, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The case was earlier investigated by the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station, following a complaint filed by a Baguiati resident.

All case-related documents, digital evidence and materials collected during the preliminary investigation have been handed over to the CID, he said.

"A formal order has been issued transferring the investigation to the CID. The case diary, documents and digital evidence collected so far have been handed over to the agency for further investigation," a senior police officer told PTI.

The West Bengal Police had registered an FIR against the Diamond Harbour MP for allegedly making inflammatory statements during the assembly elections.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the assembly election results were declared, alleging that the TMC national general secretary made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, a senior officer had said.

The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he had said.

"Relevant video clips, social media links and other digital materials have been secured. The CID will examine all aspects of the complaint and proceed in accordance with the law," the officer said. PTI SCH BDC

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