Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBengal CID takes over probe into Abhishek's 'inflammatory' remarks during poll campaign

Bengal CID takes over probe into Abhishek's 'inflammatory' remarks during poll campaign

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI): The West Bengal CID has taken over the investigation into alleged inflammatory statements by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the assembly election campaign, a senior police officer said on Thursda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 12 Jun 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Kolkata, Jun 11 (PTI): The West Bengal CID has taken over the investigation into alleged inflammatory statements by TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee during the assembly election campaign, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

The case was earlier investigated by the Bidhannagar Cyber Crime Police Station, following a complaint filed by a Baguiati resident.

All case-related documents, digital evidence and materials collected during the preliminary investigation have been handed over to the CID, he said.

"A formal order has been issued transferring the investigation to the CID. The case diary, documents and digital evidence collected so far have been handed over to the agency for further investigation," a senior police officer told PTI.

The West Bengal Police had registered an FIR against the Diamond Harbour MP for allegedly making inflammatory statements during the assembly elections.

The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by social activist Rajib Sarkar at Baguiati Police Station in North 24 Parganas district on May 5, a day after the assembly election results were declared, alleging that the TMC national general secretary made provocative comments on post-poll violence and the vote counting process, a senior officer had said.

The complainant also claimed that Banerjee's inflammatory comments were linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, he had said.

"Relevant video clips, social media links and other digital materials have been secured. The CID will examine all aspects of the complaint and proceed in accordance with the law," the officer said. PTI SCH BDC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis

Published at : 12 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 12 June 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Akal Takht jathedar says forces behind sacrilege bid at Golden Temple complex must be exposed
Akal Takht jathedar says forces behind sacrilege bid at Golden Temple complex must be exposed
India
Bengal CID takes over probe into Abhishek's 'inflammatory' remarks during poll campaign
Bengal CID takes over probe into Abhishek's 'inflammatory' remarks during poll campaign
India
FBI will leave no stone unturned to hunt down those who harm US, its allies: Andrew Bailey
FBI will leave no stone unturned to hunt down those who harm US, its allies: Andrew Bailey
India
Eight In Race As Karnataka Legislative Council Elections Near
Eight In Race As Karnataka Legislative Council Elections Near
Advertisement

Videos

West Bengal Politics: Kalyan Banerjee’s Open Revolt Against Abhishek Deepens TMC Crisis
West Bengal Protest: Eggs Thrown at TMC Leader Sukumar Dutta Outside Court
TMC-Congress Buzz: Sougata Roy Says Alliance or Merger Options Are Open
UP Power Row: Energy Minister Questions UPPCL Over 10% Fuel Surcharge Hike
Breaking: Three Indian Crew Members Confirmed Dead After U.S. Strike Near Strait of Hormuz
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget