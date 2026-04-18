The BJP MPs were protesting a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. They marched towards Rahul Gandhi's residence.
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Bansuri Swaraj Among BJP Leaders Detained During Protest Over Bill Defeat
Union minister Raksha Khadse and Bansuri Swaraj were detained during the protest, as seen in visuals shared by ANI.
- Delhi Police detained BJP MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj.
- Protest targeted Rahul Gandhi's residence after bill failure.
- Effigies were burned, water cannons used by police.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why were BJP MPs protesting near Rahul Gandhi's residence?
Which BJP MPs were detained during the protest?
Union minister Raksha Khadse and MP Bansuri Swaraj were among those detained by Delhi Police during the protest march.
Was Rahul Gandhi present at his residence during the protest?
No, Rahul Gandhi was not at his residence at the time of the protest as he was attending a poll rally in Tamil Nadu.
What actions did the protestors take, and how did the police respond?
BJP women leaders burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi. Police deployed water cannons to disperse the protesting BJP women workers.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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