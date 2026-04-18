Bansuri Swaraj Among BJP Leaders Detained During Protest Over Bill Defeat

At least two BJP MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj, were detained by Delhi Police during a protest march towards the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Union minister Raksha Khadse and Bansuri Swaraj were detained during the protest, as seen in visuals shared by ANI.

Several BJP MPs, leaders join protest

According to PTI, BJP MPs Hema Malini, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Manju Sharma and Vatsalya Gupta participated in the protest.

#WATCH | Delhi: Union MoS Raksha Khadse and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj detained by Police personnel during protest march to the residence of Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/OVdpBcXR8W — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2026

Rekha Gupta, BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari and party women workers also joined the demonstration.

Effigy burned, water cannons deployed

Visuals from the site showed BJP women leaders burning an effigy of Rahul Gandhi during the march.

Police deployed water cannons to disperse BJP women workers protesting near Gandhi’s residence.

Rahul Gandhi not present during protest

Rahul Gandhi was not at his residence at the time of the protest, as he was attending a poll rally in Tamil Nadu.

Backdrop: Bill fails in Lok Sabha

The protest comes a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, part of the delimitation package, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha amid a united front by the Opposition.