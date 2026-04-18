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HomeNewsIndiaBansuri Swaraj Among BJP Leaders Detained During Protest Over Bill Defeat

Bansuri Swaraj Among BJP Leaders Detained During Protest Over Bill Defeat

Union minister Raksha Khadse and Bansuri Swaraj were detained during the protest, as seen in visuals shared by ANI.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 06:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Delhi Police detained BJP MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj.
  • Protest targeted Rahul Gandhi's residence after bill failure.
  • Effigies were burned, water cannons used by police.

At least two BJP MPs, including Bansuri Swaraj, were detained by Delhi Police during a protest march towards the residence of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha.

Union minister Raksha Khadse and Bansuri Swaraj were detained during the protest, as seen in visuals shared by ANI.

Several BJP MPs, leaders join protest

According to PTI, BJP MPs Hema Malini, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, Manju Sharma and Vatsalya Gupta participated in the protest.

Rekha Gupta, BJP state chief Virendra Sachdeva, MP Manoj Tiwari and party women workers also joined the demonstration.

Effigy burned, water cannons deployed

Visuals from the site showed BJP women leaders burning an effigy of Rahul Gandhi during the march.

Police deployed water cannons to disperse BJP women workers protesting near Gandhi’s residence.

Rahul Gandhi not present during protest

Rahul Gandhi was not at his residence at the time of the protest, as he was attending a poll rally in Tamil Nadu.

Backdrop: Bill fails in Lok Sabha

The protest comes a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, part of the delimitation package, failed to pass in the Lok Sabha amid a united front by the Opposition.

Related Video

Breaking News: Opposition Pushes for Immediate Implementation, Government Disagrees

Frequently Asked Questions

Why were BJP MPs protesting near Rahul Gandhi's residence?

The BJP MPs were protesting a day after the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill failed to pass in the Lok Sabha. They marched towards Rahul Gandhi's residence.

Which BJP MPs were detained during the protest?

Union minister Raksha Khadse and MP Bansuri Swaraj were among those detained by Delhi Police during the protest march.

Was Rahul Gandhi present at his residence during the protest?

No, Rahul Gandhi was not at his residence at the time of the protest as he was attending a poll rally in Tamil Nadu.

What actions did the protestors take, and how did the police respond?

BJP women leaders burned an effigy of Rahul Gandhi. Police deployed water cannons to disperse the protesting BJP women workers.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
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Rahul Gandhi Bansuri Swaraj : Rahul Gandhi BJP Leaders Detained Protest Over Bill Defeat
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