Celebs Condemn Brutal Lynching Of Hindu Worker In Bangladesh, Call Out Hypocrisy

The brutal lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a 30-year-old garment worker in Bangladesh, has sparked outrage across South Asia, drawing widespread condemnation from Indian celebrities. Das was attacked by a mob last week in Mymensingh, around 100 km from Dhaka, in a shocking incident that has raised serious concerns about the safety of minority communities ahead of Bangladesh’s upcoming general elections.

A viral video showed the horrifying scene: Das’s body tied to a tree and set on fire as the mob celebrated the act. The incident has ignited urgent calls for accountability, solidarity, and justice from public figures, who have decried the violence as barbaric and inhumane.

Celebrity Voices On Hypocrisy And Communal Violence

Actor Janhvi Kapoor, in an Instagram post titled “Dipu Chandra Das”, condemned the lynching while highlighting the hypocrisy of selective outrage. She wrote, "What is happening in Bangladesh is barbaric. It is slaughter, and it is not an isolated incident. If you don't know about his inhumane public lynching, read about it, see the videos, ask the questions. And if despite all of this you feel no rage, then it is exactly this kind of hypocrisy that will destroy us before we know it. We will continue to cry about things halfway across the globe while our own brothers and sisters are burnt to death."

She further stressed the need to call out communal extremism and protect innocent lives, by saying, "Communal discrimination and extremism in any and every form, whether we are the victims or the perpetrators - needs to be called out and condemned before we forget our humanity. Recognise this. And equip yourself with knowledge so u can take a stand for the innocent lives that are continuously lost and terrorised in this communal crossfire."

All Eyes On Bangladesh Hindus

Kajal Aggarwal shared an Instagram story featuring a poster that referenced Das’s lynching. The message was direct: “Wake up Hindus, silence won't save you.” She highlighted the growing fears among Hindu minorities in Bangladesh as Islamist extremism rises in the lead-up to elections.

Former MP and actor Jaya Prada appeared visibly emotional in a video statement, condemning the attack and urging people to speak out, "Today I am very unhappy, my heart is bleeding, thinking how such brutality can be done to a person in Bangladesh. An innocent Hindu person Dipu Chandra Das was lynched by a mob. They not only killed him, but set him on fire after tying him to a tree. Is this the new Bangladesh? It is not normal violence; it is a mob lynching. It is an attack on Hindu religion. How long will we remain silent? We should raise our voices and seek justice for them."

Manoj Joshi, renowned for his role in Hera Pheri, added, "Everyone comes forward when something happens in Gaza or Palestine, but when a Hindu is killed in Bangladesh, it is very sad that nobody comes forward. Time will give its answer."

Art And Music Raise Awareness

Singer Tony Kakkar used his new song “Chaar Log” to reference the lynching directly, condemning religious discrimination,"Let's talk about Dipu Chandra Das and ask questions to those responsible. Is it right to kill on religious lines? Let there be no Hindu-Muslim or caste-based discrimination. God is in tears seeing this...He (Das) lost his life and people should talk about it."

The Aftermath And Ongoing Investigation

The lynching has intensified fears for Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, though the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has attempted to label the attack as an isolated incident. Police have arrested 12 people in connection with Das’s death.

Authorities have also dismissed allegations of blasphemy against Das, confirming there is no evidence he made any statements that could hurt religious sentiments, and no witnesses support such claims. Investigators suggest the attack was a targeted act against minorities as tensions escalate ahead of the elections.

The brutal killing of Dipu Chandra Das has exposed the vulnerabilities of minority communities in Bangladesh and sparked urgent debate about selective outrage and communal violence. Celebrities and public figures are calling for justice, highlighting the need for accountability and awareness, and a reminder that silence in the face of extremism can never be an option.