'Anti-Hindu Forces Trying To Malign Hindu': RSS Issues First Statement On Ram Temple

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English NewsNewsIndia'Anti-Hindu Forces Trying To Malign Hindu Dharma': RSS Breaks Silence, Issues First Statement On Ram Temple

'Anti-Hindu Forces Trying To Malign Hindu Dharma': RSS Breaks Silence, Issues First Statement On Ram Temple

RSS leader Dattatreya Hosabale said the alleged Ayodhya Ram Temple donation theft has hurt devotees' faith, demanded strict action against the guilty, and urged a transparent SIT probe.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 03 Jul 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RSS condemned alleged theft of donations at Ayodhya Ram Temple.
  • General Secretary Hosabale demanded strict punishment after transparent investigation.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Friday said the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the faith and sentiments of devotees, and called for strict punishment for those found guilty after the investigation.

In a statement posted on X, Hosabale said the incident involving alleged theft from donation boxes at the Shri Ram Lalla Temple has caused widespread anguish among Ram devotees and the larger Hindu community.

"The unfortunate incident of theft in the donation boxes kept at the Shri Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya has deeply hurt the sentiments and faith of the entire society and Ram devotees; we are all extremely pained and angered by this event.," he said.

Calls For Strict Punishment, Transparent Probe

Hosabale said it was natural for the entire Hindu society, including the RSS, to expect the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to treat the matter as an extraordinary incident and address any shortcomings in the temple's management and operations.

He stressed that anyone found guilty during the investigation should face stringent punishment.

"It is essential to ensure that anyone found guilty after the investigation faces severe punishment," he said.

Hosabale also said the prevailing uncertainty surrounding the case must come to an end and expressed hope that both the temple management and the government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) would take all necessary steps to ensure a fair and transparent probe.

Warns Against Attempts To Defame Hindu Dharma

The RSS leader also alleged that anti-Hindu and anti-national elements were attempting to exploit the incident to tarnish the image of Hinduism.

He urged the Hindu community to remain patient and exercise restraint, saying such composure was necessary to prevent those forces from succeeding in their alleged attempts to malign the faith.

Ram Temple A Symbol Of Faith: Hosabale

Describing the Ayodhya Ram Temple as a symbol of the sacrifices and dedication of generations of devotees, Hosabale said it had become a centre of faith for the Hindu community.

"The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh also calls upon the entire Hindu society to display necessary patience and restraint during this difficult moment and to thwart the conspiracies of anti-Hindu and anti-national forces seeking to malign the Hindu dharma and society by exploiting this unfortunate incident," RSS said in a post on X.

He expressed confidence that the Trust would strengthen public confidence through transparent financial management, efficient administration and systems rooted in sanctity and religious values.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the RSS's reaction to the alleged theft at the Ram Temple?

RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale expressed deep hurt and anger over the alleged theft. He stated it has pained the entire Hindu community and devotees.

What does the RSS expect regarding the investigation into the theft?

The RSS expects a transparent probe and strict punishment for those found guilty. They also urged the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to address management shortcomings.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 03 Jul 2026 05:17 PM (IST)
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Ram Temple Row RSS RSS Breaks Silence
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