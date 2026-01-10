Ayodhya Security Tightens After Prayer Attempt Inside Ram Temple; 3 Detained

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





Three individuals were taken into custody on Saturday morning after they entered the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya and attempted to offer prayers, triggering an immediate response from security personnel stationed at the site. Officials said the group, comprising two youths and a woman, claimed to be residents of Kashmir. They gained entry into the Ram temple complex through the D1 gate. According to eyewitnesses, one of the youths sat near the temple kitchen and began offering prayers, following which security staff intervened and detained all three for questioning.

Security Agencies Are Gathering More Information

Security agencies are verifying their identities and the circumstances surrounding their entry into the high-security परिसर. Further details are awaited as the investigation continues. The three individuals detained on Saturday inside the Ram Janmabhoomi premises were wearing Kashmiri attire. One of them has been identified as Abu Ahmed Sheikh, a resident of Shopian district in Jammu and Kashmir, while the woman has been named Sofia. The identity of the third youth is yet to be confirmed. Eyewitnesses reported that the trio raised slogans when stopped by security personnel.

Following the incident, intelligence agencies, local police, and senior administrative officials arrived at the site. However, no official statement has been issued by the district administration, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has refrained from commenting.

High Security at Ram Temple

Since the consecration of Ram Lalla on January 22, 2024, the temple has seen an average footfall of around 1.5 lakh devotees daily. Given past terror threats, security at the complex remains tight. The Special Security Force (SSF), a unit formed by integrating PAC and police personnel, is responsible for safeguarding the temple, with around 200 personnel deployed at the site. Authorities have also announced plans to establish a National Security Guard (NSG) hub in Ayodhya to enhance security further. The proposed NSG unit will be equipped with specialised weapons and anti-drone systems.

Additionally, an ₹11 crore integrated control centre is being set up within the temple premises to coordinate operations between the police, CRPF, SSF, and intelligence agencies.