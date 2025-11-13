With Delhi’s air quality remaining in the ‘severe’ category for the third consecutive day, the Supreme Court on Thursday voiced serious concern over the capital’s toxic smog and its impact on public health. During a hearing, Justice P.S. Narasimha questioned why lawyers were appearing in person despite the availability of virtual hearings, remarking that continued exposure could lead to lasting health damage.



When Senior Advocate and Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal pointed out that many were wearing masks, Justice Narasimha observed that “even masks will not help,” adding that he would raise the issue with the Chief Justice, as reported by NDTV.

Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi woke up once again under a thick layer of smog, with visibility sharply reduced and the Air Quality Index (AQI) staying in the hazardous range across most monitoring stations. Bawana recorded the worst levels, while NSIT Dwarka reported the lowest AQI at 216. Health experts warn that such conditions can harm even healthy individuals and pose severe risks for those with respiratory or heart ailments, as per report on Business Standard.

The poor air quality and pollution crisis has been largely linked to stubble burning in neighbouring states such as Punjab and Haryana. Authorities have enforced GRAP Stage III curbs, including bans on non-essential construction and demolition work, restrictions on older petrol and diesel vehicles, and mandatory online classes for students up to Class 5.

The Delhi Directorate of Education has asked schools to adopt hybrid learning models to minimize children’s outdoor exposure. Meanwhile, the Centre has advised states and Union Territories to set up dedicated chest clinics in government hospitals and medical colleges under the National Programme on Climate Change and Human Health to manage pollution-related illnesses.

