Dr Ahmed Mohiyuddin Saiyed, a 35-year-old Hyderabad-based doctor, has been arrested by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) for his alleged role in a bio-terror conspiracy involving the deadly toxin ricin. Investigators say the accused, who earned his MBBS from a university in China, failed to clear the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) — a prerequisite for foreign-trained doctors to practice in India. Unable to pursue medicine, Saiyed reportedly began running a shawarma stall near his home in Rajendranagar, Hyderabad.

Gujarat ATS Raids Hyderabad Doctor’s Home

A joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and Telangana Counter Intelligence Cell on November 13 led to searches at his residence, which doubled as a makeshift chemical workshop, as reported by Indian Express. Authorities seized castor seeds, castor bean cake, an electric grinder-cum-oil press, and several chemical solvents suspected to be used for ricin extraction. Some of the materials were allegedly purchased online in small batches, while others came from local sources. The seized substances have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory for testing.

Saiyed’s arrest on November 8 at the Adalaj toll plaza on the Ahmedabad–Mehsana Road followed the discovery of firearms, ammunition, and four kilograms of castor bean cake in his vehicle, reported Times of India. His interrogation led to the capture of two alleged associates — Azad Suleman Sheikh (20) and Mohammad Suhail Mohammad Saleem Khan (23) — from Banaskantha district in Uttar Pradesh.

Investigators are now probing Saiyed’s suspected links to the Islamic State Khorasan Province (ISKP) and a handler identified as Abu Khadija. Authorities are examining how Saiyed may have been radicalized and whether he had begun building a local terror network.

Saiyed, who is divorced and has no children, is currently in Gujarat ATS custody for further interrogation. Officials are working to trace his digital footprint and determine whether he experimented with ricin production before his arrest.

ALSO READ: Dr Umar's Leg Was Stuck Between Steering Wheel And Accelerator After Delhi Blast, Reveals Probe