Kejriwal Vs Justice Sharma: HC Judge Says 'Can't Abandon Duty Without Delivering Verdict'

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Justice Sharma denied recusal, stating it protects judicial dignity.

Court dismissed petitions, noting attempts to build media narrative.

Judge asserted impartiality, hearing case without external pressure.

Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarnakanta Sharma refused to recuse herself from hearing the case.

The High Court dismissed the petitions filed by Kejriwal and other accused.

“Recusal could have been an easy way out, a simple escape route. But this court understands that the dignity of a judge’s office demands restraint and silence. However, such silence should not be of a nature that harms the judicial institution itself. Every allegation raises a question mark on the judiciary as a collective institution.”

Judge’s Remarks On Allegations

“The allegations made and the relationships referred to were not relevant to the issues in this case. These proceedings were used to try to build a narrative in the media. This court has decided the matter without any pressure and with complete impartiality.”

On Refusing To Step Aside

“The position of a judge demands detachment from oneself. It would have been like surrender if I had abandoned my responsibility without hearing the application. That would have been the easier path, because then no one would have said anything about me or my family. But in the interest of the institution, it is not right for me to give up my responsibility without delivering a decision.”