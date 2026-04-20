Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaKejriwal Vs Justice Sharma: HC Judge Says 'Can't Abandon Duty Without Delivering Verdict'

Kejriwal Vs Justice Sharma: HC Judge Says 'Can't Abandon Duty Without Delivering Verdict'

The High Court dismissed the petitions filed by Kejriwal and other accused.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 20 Apr 2026 08:16 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Justice Sharma denied recusal, stating it protects judicial dignity.
  • Court dismissed petitions, noting attempts to build media narrative.
  • Judge asserted impartiality, hearing case without external pressure.

Delhi High Court judge Justice Swarnakanta Sharma refused to recuse herself from hearing the case.

The High Court dismissed the petitions filed by Kejriwal and other accused.

“Recusal could have been an easy way out, a simple escape route. But this court understands that the dignity of a judge’s office demands restraint and silence. However, such silence should not be of a nature that harms the judicial institution itself. Every allegation raises a question mark on the judiciary as a collective institution.”

Judge’s Remarks On Allegations

“The allegations made and the relationships referred to were not relevant to the issues in this case. These proceedings were used to try to build a narrative in the media. This court has decided the matter without any pressure and with complete impartiality.”

On Refusing To Step Aside

“The position of a judge demands detachment from oneself. It would have been like surrender if I had abandoned my responsibility without hearing the application. That would have been the easier path, because then no one would have said anything about me or my family. But in the interest of the institution, it is not right for me to give up my responsibility without delivering a decision.”

Related Video

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship "MV Tosca" as Hormuz Blockade Tightens

Frequently Asked Questions

Why did Justice Swarnakanta Sharma refuse to recuse herself from the case?

Justice Sharma stated that recusal would have been an easy escape route. She felt that abandoning her responsibility without hearing the application would harm the judicial institution's dignity.

What was the High Court's decision regarding the petitions filed by Kejriwal and other accused?

The Delhi High Court dismissed the petitions filed by Kejriwal and other accused. The court decided the matter with complete impartiality and without any pressure.

What did Justice Sharma say about the allegations and relationships mentioned in the proceedings?

Justice Sharma noted that the allegations and relationships mentioned were not relevant to the case's issues. She felt these proceedings were used to build a media narrative.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 Apr 2026 08:08 PM (IST)
Tags :
Breaking News ABP Live ARVIND KEJRIWAL Justice Swarnakanta Sharma
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Kejriwal Vs Justice Sharma: HC Judge Says 'Can't Abandon Duty Without Delivering Verdict'
Kejriwal Vs Justice Sharma: HC Judge Says 'Can't Abandon Duty Without Delivering Verdict'
India
SC Rejects Umar Khalid’s Review Plea, Refuses Open-Court Hearing
SC Rejects Umar Khalid’s Review Plea, Refuses Open-Court Hearing
India
Chattisgarh Government Declines Reports Of Aircraft Crash In Jashpur
Chattisgarh Government Declines Reports Of Aircraft Crash In Jashpur
India
Visiting Kashi? Store Your Belongings Safely With New Digital Lockers
Visiting Kashi? Store Your Belongings Safely With New Digital Lockers
Advertisement

Videos

ESCALATION: U.S. Marines Seize Iranian Ship
Geopolitics: The
PROTEST: BJP Women’s Wing Chained in Patna to Denounce Opposition’s Stance on Women’s Bill
Middle East conflict: Uncertainty over US–Iran talks in Islamabad as Iran withholds confirmation
US–IRAN Tensions: US Navy seizes Iranian cargo ship in Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why India Has Invited 54 African Leaders
Opinion
Embed widget