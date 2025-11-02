Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaArmy Chief Says Operation Sindoor Showed Confidence And Calm Of Armed Forces

Army Chief Says Operation Sindoor Showed Confidence And Calm Of Armed Forces

Referring to the "clear guidance" received by the Armed Forces, he said when there is "strong direction, we can send a clear message to our troops".

By : ANI | Updated at : 02 Nov 2025 12:14 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Rewa: The Armed Forces received clear guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Operation Sindoor, Chief of Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi said on Saturday, noting that the military is rapidly transforming and enhancing its capabilities.

Addressing an event at TRS College here, General Upendra Dwivedi said that self-confidence of the Armed Forces, mutual confidence and calmness were among the qualities that were evident during Operation Sindoor.

"Other than gaining the victory over the enemy, Operation Sindoor was to re-establish sovereignty, integrity and peace... It was the Prime Minister who said that it would be named Operation Sindoor... Whenever a daughter, mother, or sister applies Sindoor on her forehead, the prayers go to the soldier standing at the border to secure the nation... Confidence or calmness: Confidence in others and ourselves is very important... The chiefs of all three forces had to work together," he said

"The chiefs of all three forces remained calm. They were always seen smiling. Our calmness gave the country's people confidence that they were in safe hands. Courage: The Risk factor in such wars is very high... To minimise the risk, we countered every attack and even went 100km across the border," he added.

Referring to the "clear guidance" received by the Armed Forces, he said when there is "strong direction, we can send a clear message to our troops".Talking to ANI later, he said coming to TRS College was a great privilege for him. "I was deeply inspired to come here and talk to the students. After Operation Sindoor, I realised that our youth are the future of India, and if I meet them and talk to them and share the lessons learned from Operation Sindoor, it will prove to be very effective for the future... I didn't talk about the military. I told them what we should learn in life. So I gave them some qualities: confidence, courage, collaboration, change, and clarity," he said.

He said if youth imbibe these qualities, they will grow into responsible citizens and attain success.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Also read
Published at : 02 Nov 2025 12:14 AM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan General Upendra Dwivedi Operation Sindoor
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Bihar Election: Amit Shah Warns Of ‘Jungle Raj’, Priyanka Gandhi Hits Out At ‘Delhi Rule’
Punjab
AAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal
AAP-BJP Face-Off Over ‘Sheeshmahal’: Mann Says Guest House, BJP Calls It Luxury Suite For Kejriwal
Election 2025
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
Mokama Murder Fallout: Election Commission Transfers Top Officials, Suspends Two SHOs
States
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
From ‘100% Pak Agent' To 'Unfit To Rule’: Himanta-Gogoi Clash Intensifies
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election Violence: Tension Escalates in Mokama After Dular Chand Yadav Murder, Police on High Alert
Bihar Politics: Dular Chand Yadav murder intensifies Mokama’s political war between Anant Singh and Suraj Bhan
Bihar Politics: Suraj Bhan Singh demands EC probe after Anant Singh’s Mokama murder charge
Bihar Election Violence: Father-Son Duo Shot Dead In Bhojpur Amid Rising Poll Tensions
PM Modi Leads Grand Unity Parade At Statue Of Unity On Sardar Patel’s 150th Birth Anniversary
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

ABP Live Tech
ABP Live Tech
The Age Of AI Is here. It's Scary, But Also A Second Chance For Professionals
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget