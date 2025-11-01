Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







In a dramatic turn of events, Israel’s top military legal officer, Major-General Yifat Tomer-Yerushalmi, has resigned after admitting to approving the release of a controversial video that allegedly showed soldiers abusing a Palestinian detainee during the Gaza war. The footage, which surfaced in August 2024, has ignited a storm of political and public outrage, reopening deep divisions within Israeli society.

Tomer-Yerushalmi, who served as the Advocate General of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), confirmed in her resignation letter that she had authorised the release “to counter false propaganda” directed at the military’s legal system. However, her decision triggered a criminal investigation and mounting pressure from political circles, eventually forcing her to step down.

Political Uproar And Widening Rift Within Israel

The leaked video, reportedly captured at Sde Teiman detention camp, appeared to show soldiers taking a Palestinian prisoner aside, surrounding him with riot shields, and committing acts of severe physical abuse. Five reservists were charged with aggravated assault following the footage’s release, but the incident also led to widespread protests from right-wing groups, some of whom broke into military compounds in anger over the probe.

Defence Minister Israel Katz swiftly placed Tomer-Yerushalmi on leave and later backed her resignation, stating that “anyone who spreads blood libels against Israeli soldiers is unfit to wear the uniform.” Far-right politician Itamar Ben-Gvir also celebrated her exit, calling for deeper investigations into Israel’s legal authorities while sharing videos of Palestinian prisoners online.

A Divisive Moment For Israel’s Military Ethics

The case has exposed the growing tension between Israel’s legal accountability mechanisms and public sentiment during wartime. In her resignation note, Tomer-Yerushalmi emphasised that while the detainees at Sde Teiman were “terrorists of the worst kind,” even they should not be subjected to unlawful treatment.

Her departure has stirred intense debate within Israel, a nation still reeling from the war’s aftermath and ongoing prisoner exchanges. Around 1,700 detainees were recently released under a ceasefire deal, with several Israeli hostages alleging mistreatment by Hamas captors. The controversy now raises uncomfortable questions about how Israel treats its own prisoners amid claims of double standards and international scrutiny.