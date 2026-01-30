Anti-Terror Ops Underway In J&K's Kishtwar; Internet Suspended

Security forces on Thursday launched an anti-terror operation to neutralise terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar. An extensive search is underway, as part of which drones and helicopters have been deployed in the area. The mobile internet services in the area have also been suspended for today.

The encounter is currently underway in Kishtwar's Chatroo area. Searches are going on in the area's Singpura, Arigam Dwathar, and Naidgam.

No contact has been made with terrorists so far.

Fresh Encounter Breaks Out In Kishtwar

A fresh encounter had erupted between joint security forces and terrorists in Singhpora village in the Chatroo area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district. The gunfight broke out after a gap of four days since the first gunfight at the same location on Thursday.

Officials said the latest exchange of fire began on Thursday morning after joint forces engaged the terrorists believed to be hiding in the village.

According to officials, there had been no trace of the militants since Sunday, when initial contact between the joint forces and the terrorists led to the death of one Army paratrooper and injuries to seven others. “Intense firing exchanges are now going on in the area,” officials said.

Multiple teams of the Army, police and paramilitary forces have been combing the area for the past four days. The operation is being supported by drones and sniffer dogs, with a tight security cordon maintained to prevent the terrorists from escaping.

Terrorists Believed Trapped

Officials said a group of two to three terrorists, allegedly affiliated with the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), are believed to be trapped in the area.

Thursday’s encounter is the fourth such clash between security forces and terrorists in the Jammu region this year.