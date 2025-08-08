Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Who Is Lalu Trying To Save?': Amit Shah Targets Oppn Over 'Vote Bank Politics' Amid Bihar SIR Row

Addressing a Bihar rally, Amit Shah criticised opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav for opposing the Bihar Special Intensive Revision (SIR). He accused them of prioritising "infiltrators" for votes and questioned their defence of those "snatching" Bihari jobs.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 08 Aug 2025 05:01 PM (IST)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday launched an attack at the opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad Yadav, over their opposition to the Bihar Special Intensive Revision of electoral roll ahead of the Assembly elections.

Addressing a poll rally in Bihar's Sitamarhi, Shah questioned whether it was important to remove the names of infiltrators from the voter list or not, alleging that Gandhi and other opposition leaders have been engaging in politics over the Bihar SIR since "infiltrators are their vote bank".

“Before the Bihar assembly elections, should the names of infiltrators be removed from the voter list or not? The Constitution of India does not give the right to vote to those who are not born in India,” Shah said.

"Rahul Gandhi is roaming around carrying the Constitution; he should also open it and read it... They are opposing SIR because infiltrators are their vote bank..." he added.

Shah further claimed that the opposition parties are looking for excuses as they have surrendered and accepted their defeat in the upcoming Bihar polls. Asking Rahul Gandhi to stop his "vote bank politics," Shah highlighted that the SIR was not happening for the first time and was started by Jawaharlal Nehru.

"Rahul Gandhi should stop this vote bank politics and SIR is not happening for the first time. It was started by Jawaharlal Nehru and it happened in 2003 as well…They are finding reasons as they are going to lose the Bihar elections," he said as quoted by news agency ANI.

He further targeted RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav over his opposition to the Bihar SIR, questioning him whom he is "trying to save".

“…Who does Lalu Prasad Yadav want to save? … Do you want to save those Bangladeshis who come from outside and snatch jobs of the people of Bihar?" Shah asked.

The Union Home Minister visited Bihar's Sitamarhi district today to lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Janki Mandir at Punauradham, which is considered the birthplace of Goddess Sita. The project is worth more than Rs 882.87 crore. 

The foundation stone-laying ceremony was also attended by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, several Union ministers, and other dignitaries. Shah also performed the 'bhoomi pujan' and unveiled the design of the Janki Mandir for its redevelopment, PTI reported. 

Published at : 08 Aug 2025 04:57 PM (IST)
Election Commission Bihar Assembly Elections Rahul Gandhi Lalu Prasad Yadav AMIT SHAH BIHAR Bihar SIR
