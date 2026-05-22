Kashmir Administration Reviews Preparations For Annual Amarnath Yatra

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yatra route repair works and pilgrim registration processes are being expedited.

Srinagar, May 21 (PTI) Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Anshul Garg on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra scheduled to begin in the first week of July.

Garg chaired a high-level meeting to review the preparedness for the annual yatra and the meeting was attended by the Deputy Commissioners of Anantnag, Srinagar, Ganderbal and Bandipora, besides other senior officers, an official spokesman said.

He said that while reviewing the registration process of service providers, the divisional commissioner emphasised expediting registrations to meet the target of 28,000 service providers besides ponies.

Garg directed concerned authorities to ensure the timely generation of RFID cards for all registered service providers by May 30.

He also reviewed the development of pony stands and was informed that essential infrastructure works, including fencing and development of sheds, have already been completed, the spokesman said.

The spokesman said the divisional commissioner instructed officials to conduct health check-ups of ponies and ensure adequate availability of fodder along the yatra routes.

Taking stock of telecom connectivity and bandwidth availability at base camps and along the yatra axes up to the Holy Cave, the Divisional Commissioner directed telecom companies to ensure uninterrupted and efficient network services during the pilgrimage period.

Chief Engineer, Kashmir Power Development Corporation Limited (KPDCL) was asked to provide an uninterrupted power supply to telecom installations.

The meeting also reviewed snow clearance operations, construction of gabion and breast walls, and ongoing repair works along the yatra tracks, the spokesman said.

He said the deputy commissioners were directed to personally inspect the repair and maintenance works being undertaken along the axes.

To facilitate smooth movement and the convenience of pilgrims, the divisional commissioners called for augmentation of staff at yatri registration counters, and instructed rationalisation of registration counters across the three districts in view of the direct railway connectivity to Srinagar.

Regarding the installation of tents at base camps, the divisional commissioner reviewed the allotment process and directed concerned committees to conduct mandatory fire safety audits. PTI SSB KSS KSS ARI ARI

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)