Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 (UPITS-2025), where he highlighted India’s accelerating march toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

AK-203 Rifles and Defence Corridor in UP

Emphasizing the significance of collaboration with global partners, PM Modi announced that the production of AK-203 rifles will soon begin at a factory in Uttar Pradesh, set up in partnership with Russia.

“With Russia’s help, AK-203 rifle production will begin shortly — and a defence corridor is being built in UP,” he said, underlining the state’s growing role in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.

He added that Uttar Pradesh’s defence corridor is already hosting projects like BrahMos missile production, and the upcoming AK-203 rifle facility will further cement the region’s importance in India’s strategic roadmap.

“Chip to Ship” Vision and Atmanirbhar Bharat

PM Modi reiterated his government’s focus on complete self-reliance, saying, “We want everything from chip to ship to be manufactured in India. For a country like Bharat, being dependent on others is no longer acceptable.”

Reflecting on global challenges, he stressed that disruptions cannot deter India’s progress. “Despite global uncertainties, India’s growth remains attractive. These challenges don’t hinder us; instead, they push us to explore new directions. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. The more a nation relies on others, the more its growth remains compromised.”

Indigenous Defence Projects Take Centre Stage

Project Kusha: India’s Answer to Global Missile Systems

In addition to rifles and missile production, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is spearheading Project Kusha, a long-range surface-to-air missile initiative.

Often compared with Russia’s S-400 and Israel’s Iron Dome, Project Kusha is designed to counter threats ranging from stealth fighters to drones, cruise missiles, and even hypersonic weapons.

Indigenous Development: Known as the Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS), the project is entirely developed in India.

Operational Range: Equipped with interceptors capable of striking targets at 150 km, 250 km, and up to 350–400 km.

Advanced Radar: The system will feature long-range surveillance and fire control radars for enhanced precision.

Integration: Seamless integration with the Indian Air Force’s command and control network is planned.

Backed by a ₹21,700 crore investment, Project Kusha is expected to be ready for deployment between 2028 and 2030, with both the IAF and Indian Navy set to benefit from its capabilities.

Kaveri Derivative Engine: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Self-Reliance

Adding to the list of achievements, Godrej Aerospace recently delivered the first serial production Kaveri Derivative Engine (D-1) to the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).

This marks a historic milestone in India’s quest for an indigenous jet engine. Developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, the D-1 engine was built in collaboration with major players like HAL, MIDHANI, Tata, and BHEL.

D-1 Engine: The first production-standard variant, modular in design for easier manufacturing and maintenance.

Testing Roadmap: The D-1 will undergo extensive tests for thrust, material integrity, and endurance.

Future Iterations: By 2026, D-2 and D-3 engines will incorporate improvements from D-1 testing, aiming for 150-hour endurance and high-altitude trials at facilities such as INDIRA.

This collective effort signals India’s growing ability to develop world-class aerospace technology, reducing dependence on imported engines and powering future defence and industrial applications.

A Decade of Transformation

From rifles and missile defence systems to cutting-edge jet engines, India’s defence sector is undergoing a transformative shift. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key hub, while projects like Kusha and the Kaveri Derivative Engine underline India’s determination to build a self-reliant, future-ready ecosystem.