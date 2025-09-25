Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAK-203 Rifles Production To Begin Soon In UP, Says PM Modi; Hails 'Made In India' Defence Ecosystem

AK-203 Rifles Production To Begin Soon In UP, Says PM Modi; Hails 'Made In India' Defence Ecosystem

PM Modi announces AK-203 rifle production in UP with Russia, highlights defence corridor development, Atmanirbhar Bharat, and India’s growing self-reliance amid global uncertainties.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:11 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a massive gathering at the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show 2025 (UPITS-2025), where he highlighted India’s accelerating march toward self-reliance in defence manufacturing.

AK-203 Rifles and Defence Corridor in UP

Emphasizing the significance of collaboration with global partners, PM Modi announced that the production of AK-203 rifles will soon begin at a factory in Uttar Pradesh, set up in partnership with Russia.

“With Russia’s help, AK-203 rifle production will begin shortly — and a defence corridor is being built in UP,” he said, underlining the state’s growing role in strengthening India’s defence ecosystem.

He added that Uttar Pradesh’s defence corridor is already hosting projects like BrahMos missile production, and the upcoming AK-203 rifle facility will further cement the region’s importance in India’s strategic roadmap.

“Chip to Ship” Vision and Atmanirbhar Bharat

PM Modi reiterated his government’s focus on complete self-reliance, saying, “We want everything from chip to ship to be manufactured in India. For a country like Bharat, being dependent on others is no longer acceptable.”

Reflecting on global challenges, he stressed that disruptions cannot deter India’s progress. “Despite global uncertainties, India’s growth remains attractive. These challenges don’t hinder us; instead, they push us to explore new directions. Our resolve and mantra is Atmanirbhar Bharat. The more a nation relies on others, the more its growth remains compromised.”

Indigenous Defence Projects Take Centre Stage

Project Kusha: India’s Answer to Global Missile Systems

In addition to rifles and missile production, India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is spearheading Project Kusha, a long-range surface-to-air missile initiative.

Often compared with Russia’s S-400 and Israel’s Iron Dome, Project Kusha is designed to counter threats ranging from stealth fighters to drones, cruise missiles, and even hypersonic weapons.

  • Indigenous Development: Known as the Extended Range Air Defence System (ERADS), the project is entirely developed in India.
  • Operational Range: Equipped with interceptors capable of striking targets at 150 km, 250 km, and up to 350–400 km.
  • Advanced Radar: The system will feature long-range surveillance and fire control radars for enhanced precision.
  • Integration: Seamless integration with the Indian Air Force’s command and control network is planned.

Backed by a ₹21,700 crore investment, Project Kusha is expected to be ready for deployment between 2028 and 2030, with both the IAF and Indian Navy set to benefit from its capabilities.

Kaveri Derivative Engine: A Breakthrough in Aerospace Self-Reliance

Adding to the list of achievements, Godrej Aerospace recently delivered the first serial production Kaveri Derivative Engine (D-1) to the Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE).

This marks a historic milestone in India’s quest for an indigenous jet engine. Developed under the Atmanirbhar Bharat framework, the D-1 engine was built in collaboration with major players like HAL, MIDHANI, Tata, and BHEL.

  • D-1 Engine: The first production-standard variant, modular in design for easier manufacturing and maintenance.
  • Testing Roadmap: The D-1 will undergo extensive tests for thrust, material integrity, and endurance.
  • Future Iterations: By 2026, D-2 and D-3 engines will incorporate improvements from D-1 testing, aiming for 150-hour endurance and high-altitude trials at facilities such as INDIRA.

This collective effort signals India’s growing ability to develop world-class aerospace technology, reducing dependence on imported engines and powering future defence and industrial applications.

A Decade of Transformation

From rifles and missile defence systems to cutting-edge jet engines, India’s defence sector is undergoing a transformative shift. Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a key hub, while projects like Kusha and the Kaveri Derivative Engine underline India’s determination to build a self-reliant, future-ready ecosystem.

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 11:16 AM (IST)
Tags :
Make In India Atmanirbhar Bharat Uttar Pradesh PM Modi Defence Corridor BrahMos Missiles Breaking News ABP Live Self-reliance India Defence Manufacturing AK-203 Rifles Russia Collaboration
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Politics: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Launches Seemanchal Yatra, Slams BJP Over Waqf Law
Crime Alert: Delhi Ashram Head Swami Chaitanyananda Faces Sexual Harassment Allegations, On Run
Politics: Mahagathbandhan Seat Sharing Formula In Bihar Almost Finalized Ahead Of Polls
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget