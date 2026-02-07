Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026WPL 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit

'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit

The visit will last from February 7-8, wherin the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.

By : ANI | Updated at : 07 Feb 2026 10:19 AM (IST)

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is visiting Malaysia at the visit of his 'friend' Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.
 
PM Modi said that India was eyeing for deeper defence and security ties.
 
"I am embarking on an Official Visit to Malaysia at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today," his departure statement read.
 
"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," the statement said.
 
PM Modi said he was eager to see the one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world in Malaysia.
 
"I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," his statement said.
 
The visit will last from February 7-8, wherin the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.
 
The upcoming visit marks the third visit of PM Modi to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.
 
India is looking at opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Malaysia, with the sale of Dornier aircraft, maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.
 
During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and other business representatives. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: Pappu Yadav Arrested in 31-Year-Old Case, High-Voltage Drama in Patna

Published at : 07 Feb 2026 10:19 AM (IST)
Tags :
Malaysia PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Interim Trade Framework
'Reflects Growing Depth And Trust Of Our Partnership': PM Modi On India-US Trade Deal
World
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
Trump Lifts 25% Tariff On India Linked To Russian Oil Purchases After Trade Deal
India
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit
India
‘All India Breakdown’ Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?
‘All India Breakdown’ Disrupts Rides: Why Are Ola, Uber & Rapido Drivers On Strike Today?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Pappu Yadav Arrested in 31-Year-Old Case, High-Voltage Drama in Patna
India–US Trade Deal: Interim Framework Released, Major Tariff Relief Announced
Tragic News: Kamal’s Homecoming Turns Into Fatal Accident
Breaking News: Nationwide Protests Erupt Over Netflix’s ‘Ghuskhor Pandit’; Brahmin Society Demands Action
Politics News: UP BJP Issues Notice to MLA Guddu Rajput Over Minister Santosh Dev Singh Standoff
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
OPINION | Budget 2026: A Missed Opportunity For BJP's Bengal Ambitions Ahead Of Polls
Opinion
Embed widget