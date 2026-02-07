'Aim To Deepen Defence And Security Ties': PM Modi On 2-Day Malaysia Visit

New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said he is visiting Malaysia at the visit of his 'friend' Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.



PM Modi said that India was eyeing for deeper defence and security ties.



"I am embarking on an Official Visit to Malaysia at the invitation of my friend, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim today," his departure statement read.



"The historic ties between India and Malaysia have seen steadfast progress in recent years. I look forward to my discussions with Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, and further enhancing our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We will aim to deepen our defence and security ties, enhance our economic and innovation partnership, and expand our collaboration into new domains," the statement said.



PM Modi said he was eager to see the one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world in Malaysia.



"I am also eager to meet the Indian community in Malaysia. Numbering nearly three million, they represent one of the largest Indian diasporas in the world. Their immense contribution to Malaysia's progress and their role as a living bridge between our two nations provides a strong foundation to our historic friendship," his statement said.



The visit will last from February 7-8, wherin the Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.



The upcoming visit marks the third visit of PM Modi to Malaysia and the first since bilateral relations were elevated to a "Comprehensive Strategic Partnership" in August 2024, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.



India is looking at opportunities for collaboration across the defence sector during the upcoming visit of Prime Minister Modi to Malaysia, with the sale of Dornier aircraft, maintenance of Scorpene submarines and SU-30 aircraft, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.



During his visit, PM Modi will also interact with the members of the Indian diaspora in Malaysia and other business representatives.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)