The Supreme Court struck down a law that limited maternity leave for adoptive mothers to children below three months. They ruled that adoptive mothers are entitled to 12 weeks of maternity leave regardless of the child's age.
Adoptive Mothers Entitled To 12 Weeks Maternity Leave Regardless Of Child’s Age: Supreme Court
The Supreme Court struck down a law limiting maternity leave for adoptive mothers to children under three months, deeming it unconstitutional and a violation of reproductive autonomy.
New Delhi, Mar 17 (PTI) Observing that adoption is part of the right to reproductive autonomy, the Supreme Court on Tuesday struck down a law which said a woman would be eligible for maternity leave if she legally adopts a child below the age of three months.
A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan held that an adoptive mother should be entitled to maternity leave of 12 weeks, irrespective of the age of the adopted child.
"Section 60(4) of the 2020 Code, insofar as it puts an age limit of three months on the age of the adoptive child for the adoptive mother to avail maternity benefit, is violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution," the bench said.
The apex court also asked the Centre to come out with a provision recognising paternity leave as a social security benefit.
The top court's judgement came on a plea filed by advocate Hamsaanandini Nanduri challenging Section 60(4) of the Social Security Code that allows 12 weeks of maternity leave only if an adoptive mother adopts a child below three months of age. PTI PKS PKS ARI ARI
(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)
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Frequently Asked Questions
What did the Supreme Court rule regarding maternity leave for adoptive mothers?
Why did the Supreme Court strike down the age limit for maternity leave?
The Supreme Court found the age limit of three months for adopted children to be violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution. They stated that adoption is part of the right to reproductive autonomy.
Did the Supreme Court address paternity leave in its ruling?
Yes, the Supreme Court also asked the Centre to introduce a provision for paternity leave as a social security benefit.