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HomeNewsIndiaAfter Uddhav Sena Shock, Is Sharad Pawar's Party Next? NCP (SP) Responds

After Uddhav Sena Shock, Is Sharad Pawar's Party Next? NCP (SP) Responds

Siddiqui said he does not see any immediate threat to the party's strength in the legislature or Parliament.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • NCP (SP) denies defection speculation amidst Maharashtra political turbulence.
  • Spokesperson Siddiqui expresses confidence loyal MLAs, MPs will stay.
  • However, Siddiqui acknowledges nothing is impossible in contemporary politics now.

As political turbulence continues in Maharashtra following the rebellion within Uddhav Thackeray's party, speculation has now turned towards the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar).

Amid the buzz, NCP (SP) national spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui said he believes attempts are being made to target his party, but expressed confidence that the party's elected representatives remain loyal to Sharad Pawar.

"I believe he may be tempted by the promise of power, but we currently have MLAs and MPs who will obey Sharad Pawar with utmost loyalty," Siddiqui said.

'No Possibility Of Defections At Present'

Siddiqui said he does not see any immediate threat to the party's strength in the legislature or Parliament.

"Our current number of MPs is eight and the number of MLAs is 10. I don't think any of them will abandon Sharad Pawar. I don't see any possibility of that happening right now," he said.

'Nothing Is Impossible In Politics'

While expressing confidence in the party's lawmakers, Siddiqui also acknowledged the changing nature of politics.

"Nothing is impossible in politics anymore," he said.

Referring to the split in the Nationalist Congress Party, Siddiqui said, "We saw love even when our Nationalist Party split. Sharad Pawar was the leader even before that. But with Ajit Dada, people defected en masse. Now there is no place for love, loyalty, and honesty in politics."

'Trustworthy And Honest Politicians Have Been Sidelined'

The NCP (SP) leader said political values have increasingly taken a back seat to the pursuit of power.

"We are constantly seeing that those who are trustworthy and honest have been sidelined. They have been relegated to the political margins. Those who are defecting and greedy are in power. The whole game is about power. Therefore, no possibility can be ruled out," he said.

Maharashtra Politics Heated Over 'Operation Tiger'

The remarks come at a time when Maharashtra politics is witnessing intense discussions around "Operation Tiger."

Political tensions in the state have escalated after six MPs from the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction switched sides, triggering a fresh round of allegations and counter-allegations among rival camps.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current speculation surrounding the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar)?

Speculation has turned towards the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) amid ongoing political turbulence in Maharashtra. The party's spokesperson believes they may be targeted.

What is the NCP (SP)'s stance on the loyalty of its elected representatives?

NCP (SP) spokesperson Naseem Siddiqui is confident that their MLAs and MPs will remain loyal to Sharad Pawar. He stated there's no immediate threat of defections.

How many MPs and MLAs does the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) currently have?

The NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) currently has eight MPs and ten MLAs. Naseem Siddiqui does not expect any of them to abandon Sharad Pawar.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 08:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
SHiv Sena UBT SHarad Pawar Shiv Sena Split Row Sharad PawarUddhav Thackeray
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