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HomeNewsIndiaAdequate LPG supply in Rajasthan: Official

Adequate LPG supply in Rajasthan: Official

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI): Adequate stocks of LPG, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) are available across Rajasthan, and supply remains uninterrupted despite pressure on global supply chains due to the conflict in West Asia, officials said on Monda.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:13 AM (IST)

Jaipur, Apr 6 (PTI): Adequate stocks of LPG, petrol, diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) are available across Rajasthan, and supply remains uninterrupted despite pressure on global supply chains due to the conflict in West Asia, officials said on Monday.

The assurance was given during a press conference organised to create awareness about the current supply situation and address consumer concerns.

Addressing mediapersons, Manoj Gupta, Executive Director and State Head (Oil Industry Coordinator), said oil marketing companies – Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited and Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited – are maintaining adequate stocks at retail outlets and storage locations across the state.

"Despite global supply pressures, there is sufficient availability of petroleum products in Rajasthan and supply operations are being closely monitored to ensure uninterrupted distribution," he said.

Officials said the state has 12 depots and supply centres catering to fuel demand, with facilities located in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Bharatpur, Kota and Ajmer. Regular monitoring and replenishment of stocks at petrol pumps are being carried out to ensure smooth supply in line with consumption trends.

They said aviation fuel stocks are also adequate at all airports in the state, with supply continuing smoothly and sufficient coverage maintained.

On LPG supply, Gupta said there is adequate availability of domestic cylinders and deliveries are being made as per bookings. Rajasthan has 13 bottling plants, 1,376 LPG distributors and more than 11,000 delivery personnel catering to around 1.85 crore consumers.

"Even with high demand and panic bookings, supply is being maintained through continuous monitoring and replenishment. The current average backlog is around four days," he said.

Officials added that the booking interval restrictions, 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas, are in place to ensure equitable distribution among consumers.

To streamline delivery, a Delivery Authentication Code (DAC) system has been made mandatory, and consumers have been advised to use digital platforms such as IVRS, SMS, WhatsApp and online portals for booking LPG refills.

Gupta also said that the supply of non-domestic and commercial LPG is being maintained at around 70 per cent of pre-crisis levels, in line with guidelines issued by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and the Rajasthan government.

The officials urged consumers not to panic and assured them that fuel and LPG supplies across the state remain stable and sufficient. PTI AG OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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