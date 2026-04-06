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HomeNewsWorldDonald Trump Praises Iranians, Calls Them ‘Strong, Tough & Resilient’

Donald Trump Praises Iranians, Calls Them ‘Strong, Tough & Resilient’

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 09:19 PM (IST)

US President Donald Trump has praised Iran’s strength, saying its fighters are capable and resilient, even as ceasefire efforts and recent warnings continue.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
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