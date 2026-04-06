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Donald Trump Praises Iranians, Calls Them ‘Strong, Tough & Resilient’
US President Donald Trump has praised Iran’s strength, saying its fighters are capable and resilient, even as ceasefire efforts and recent warnings continue.
.@POTUS at the Easter Egg Roll: "Today is a very special day. It's a day where we celebrate Jesus...it’s an honor to be the President of the United States. Our country’s doing so well... What about the rescue that took place yesterday? That's something that you rarely see." 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/seY7a0tuL7— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 6, 2026
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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