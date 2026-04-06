‘No Assets Abroad’: Sarma’s Wife Denies Claims, Asks Gogoi About Wife’s Pakistan Account

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HomeElection‘No Assets Abroad’: Himanta's Wife Denies Claims, Asks Gogoi About Wife’s Pakistan Account

‘No Assets Abroad’: Himanta's Wife Denies Claims, Asks Gogoi About Wife’s Pakistan Account

Sarma’s wife denies Gogoi’s claims on foreign assets, calls them baseless, and counters with questions on his wife’s alleged Pakistan bank account.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 06 Apr 2026 06:32 PM (IST)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife has strongly rebutted allegations raised by Gaurav Gogoi, dismissing them as “laughable” and categorically denying any overseas assets or business links. In a sharp response, she said neither she, her children nor her husband hold any assets or business interests outside India. The exchange has quickly escalated into a political face-off, with both sides trading allegations and counter-questions, adding a fresh layer of controversy to Assam’s political landscape.

Sarma Camp Denies Claims

Responding directly to Gogoi’s queries, Sarma’s wife rejected claims related to a Dubai “golden visa” and alleged foreign holdings. She stated unequivocally that no member of the family owns property or runs a business abroad.

Taking a combative tone, she also turned the spotlight back on Gogoi, asking whether his wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan, and whether he would make such details public. She further accused the Congress leader of shifting his stance within a day, referring to his earlier claim about a “golden visa on an Egyptian passport” and contrasting it with his latest remarks mentioning an Indian passport.

Gogoi Raises Questions

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi had publicly called on the Chief Minister to respond to a series of questions regarding alleged foreign assets and disclosures. These included whether Sarma’s wife holds a Dubai golden visa, whether it is linked to an Indian passport, and whether any family member owns property or operates a business overseas.

He also questioned whether such assets, if any, had been declared in election affidavits, and urged Sarma to welcome an investigation if there was nothing to hide.

Political Face-Off Deepens

The exchange marks a sharp escalation in political rhetoric between the ruling BJP leadership in Assam and the Congress opposition. With both sides levelling pointed allegations, the controversy has intensified ahead of a politically sensitive period.

While Sarma’s camp has firmly denied all claims, Gogoi’s questions continue to fuel debate, setting the stage for further political confrontation in the state.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 06 Apr 2026 06:13 PM (IST)
Tags :
Assam Assembly Elections Himanta Biswa Sarma GAurav Gogoi Elections 2026 Assam Assembly Elections 2026
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