‘No Assets Abroad’: Sarma’s Wife Denies Claims, Asks Gogoi About Wife’s Pakistan Account

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s wife has strongly rebutted allegations raised by Gaurav Gogoi, dismissing them as “laughable” and categorically denying any overseas assets or business links. In a sharp response, she said neither she, her children nor her husband hold any assets or business interests outside India. The exchange has quickly escalated into a political face-off, with both sides trading allegations and counter-questions, adding a fresh layer of controversy to Assam’s political landscape.

Sarma Camp Denies Claims

Responding directly to Gogoi’s queries, Sarma’s wife rejected claims related to a Dubai “golden visa” and alleged foreign holdings. She stated unequivocally that no member of the family owns property or runs a business abroad.

I’ll save you the suspense and answer these laughable questions myself, @GauravGogoiAsm.



Here it is: Neither I, nor my children, nor my husband have any business interests or assets in Dubai or anywhere outside India.



Now your turn. Can you disclose whether your wife has or has… https://t.co/1R364UxzOX — Riniki Bhuyan Sharma (@rinikibsharma) April 6, 2026

Taking a combative tone, she also turned the spotlight back on Gogoi, asking whether his wife has or has ever had a bank account in Pakistan, and whether he would make such details public. She further accused the Congress leader of shifting his stance within a day, referring to his earlier claim about a “golden visa on an Egyptian passport” and contrasting it with his latest remarks mentioning an Indian passport.

Gogoi Raises Questions

Earlier, Gaurav Gogoi had publicly called on the Chief Minister to respond to a series of questions regarding alleged foreign assets and disclosures. These included whether Sarma’s wife holds a Dubai golden visa, whether it is linked to an Indian passport, and whether any family member owns property or operates a business overseas.

Himanta Biswa Sarma should answer the below questions.



1) Does the wife of Himanta Sarma hold a Golden visa for Dubai ?



2) Is the Golden visa on an Indian passport ?



3) Does any family member of Himanta Biswa Sarma own properties in Dubai ?



4) Does any family member of… — Gaurav Gogoi (@GauravGogoiAsm) April 6, 2026

He also questioned whether such assets, if any, had been declared in election affidavits, and urged Sarma to welcome an investigation if there was nothing to hide.

Political Face-Off Deepens

The exchange marks a sharp escalation in political rhetoric between the ruling BJP leadership in Assam and the Congress opposition. With both sides levelling pointed allegations, the controversy has intensified ahead of a politically sensitive period.

While Sarma’s camp has firmly denied all claims, Gogoi’s questions continue to fuel debate, setting the stage for further political confrontation in the state.