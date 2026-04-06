Mahakumbh's IITian Baba Abhay Singh Gets Married. Who Is His Engineer Wife?

Abhay Singh, popularly known as the “IITian Baba” who gained nationwide attention during the Prayagraj Mahakumbh for his unique spiritual persona, is once again in the spotlight, this time for his marriage. On Monday, he was seen with his wife in Haryana's Jhajjar, where he revealed that the couple tied the knot on February 15, on the occasion of Mahashivratri, at the Aghanzar Mahadev Temple in Himachal Pradesh. They later formalised the union through a court marriage on February 19.

Speaking about his new life, Abhay Singh said he and his wife are happy and currently living a simple, minimalistic lifestyle. His wife, Prateeka, is originally from Karnataka and is also an engineer. The couple is presently residing in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

The couple visited Jhajjar to meet Abhay Singh’s family, where he spent time with his parents and revisited old memories. Dressed in saffron robes, he visited his father’s chamber and recalled how he once spent time there studying legal cases before turning towards spirituality. He said his search for meaning in life led him away from science and technology and towards a spiritual path.

Prateeka described Abhay as a simple, honest, and genuine person. She shared that they met about a year ago and now plan to work together to promote Sanatan Dharma and spirituality. The couple also spoke about their vision of establishing a “Sanatan University” in the future.

Who Is IITian Baba?

Originally from Sasroli village in Jhajjar, Abhay Singh studied aerospace engineering at IIT Bombay and later worked for an aerospace company in Canada, reportedly earning around Rs 3 lakh per month. However, he chose to leave his career behind to pursue spirituality.

He rose to prominence during the Mahakumbh 2025, where his transformation from a successful engineer to a spiritual figure went viral across social media and news platforms, drawing widespread attention both in India and abroad.