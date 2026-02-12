Veteran Envoys To Decode India’s Neighbourhood Challenges At ABP's Ideas Of India Summit 2026

ABP Network’s flagship Ideas of India 2026 summit is set to take place on February 27 and 28 at the Grand Hyatt in Mumbai, bringing together policymakers, diplomats, industry leaders, and thought influencers for two days of wide-ranging discussions.

One of the most anticipated sessions will feature three distinguished diplomats in a joint conversation titled “Uneasy Lies the Head: Neighbour on Fire”, examining India’s evolving and often delicate relationships within South Asia.

ABP's Ideas Of India: Veteran Diplomats On A Shared Stage

The panel will include Ranjit Rae, former Ambassador to Nepal; Ashok K. Kantha, former High Commissioner to Sri Lanka; and Harsh Vardhan Shringla, former High Commissioner to Bangladesh. Each brings first-hand experience from critical phases in India’s engagement with its neighbours.

Ranjit Rae served as Ambassador to Nepal from 2014 to 2017, a period marked by significant political transition in Kathmandu. During his tenure, he played an active role in advancing bilateral cooperation and supporting the implementation of Nepal’s Comprehensive Peace Agreement.

Ashok K. Kantha represented India in Sri Lanka between 2009 and 2013, navigating complex diplomatic terrain in the aftermath of the island nation’s civil war. His tenure involved managing sensitive political and humanitarian issues while reinforcing strategic ties.

Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who was India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh from 2016 to 2019, contributed to strengthening bilateral engagement during a period of growing cooperation. He was instrumental in coordinating Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s 2017 visit to India, widely regarded as a milestone in relations between the two countries.

Spotlight On Regional Stability

The discussion is expected to explore the strategic, political, and security challenges confronting India in its immediate neighbourhood. From border tensions and political transitions to economic cooperation and regional connectivity, the session will delve into the delicate balancing act required in South Asian diplomacy.

With regional dynamics shifting amid global uncertainties, the panel’s insights are likely to offer context on how India can sustain partnerships while safeguarding its national interests.

A Platform For National Dialogue

Over the years, the Ideas of India Summit has evolved into a premier forum for dialogue on pressing national and international issues. The 2026 edition will continue that tradition, covering themes that span governance, economic reform, culture, innovation, and foreign policy.