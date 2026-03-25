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HomeNewsIndiaJDU Internal Crisis: Party Seeks Disqualification Of MP Girdhari Yadav Ahead Of Nitish Kumar’s Delhi Visit

JDU Internal Crisis: Party Seeks Disqualification Of MP Girdhari Yadav Ahead Of Nitish Kumar’s Delhi Visit

JDU has taken a major step against Banka MP Girdhari Yadav, submitting a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking termination of his membership. The party has accused him of anti-party activities.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:30 PM (IST)
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Differences within the Janata Dal (United) in Bihar are now surfacing openly. According to sources, JDU Parliamentary Party leader Dileshwar Kamat has submitted a notice to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, demanding the disqualification of JDU MP from Banka, Girdhari Yadav. The party alleges that Yadav has consistently made statements and engaged in activities that go against the party line.

Allegations of anti-party activities

Girdhari Yadav has long been accused of engaging in anti-party activities. He publicly questioned several issues, damaging the party's image. His statements, particularly on the SIR issue, were taken seriously by the party leadership. Furthermore, he has openly criticized the policies of the Bihar government on several occasions.

Signs of disagreement have already been given

Girdhari Yadav's conflict with the party is nothing new. He has previously been seen on several occasions expressing views that differ from the official JDU stance. Political circles have been abuzz with the idea that he was gradually distancing himself from the party, and the consequences are now clearly visible.

Girdhari Yadav's response

Following the allegations and membership crisis, MP Girdhari Yadav responded, saying, "Since we've been with Nitish Kumar, we haven't done anything against the party. When the Speaker's summons comes, we will respond."

The son's entry into the RJD sparked political turmoil.

The matter gained further momentum when Girdhari Yadav's son, Chanakya Yadav, joined the RJD just before the Bihar Assembly elections. He contested the Belhar seat, though he lost. This development raised questions about Girdhari Yadav's loyalty to the party.

All eyes are now on the Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla's decision. If action is taken on the notice, it will be considered a major political signal within the JDU. Opposition parties are also closely monitoring the developments, as this could create a new stir in Bihar politics.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What action has been taken regarding JDU MP Girdhari Yadav?

JDU Parliamentary Party leader Dileshwar Kamat has submitted a notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker seeking the disqualification of Girdhari Yadav from the Lok Sabha.

What are the allegations against Girdhari Yadav?

Girdhari Yadav is accused of engaging in anti-party activities, making statements against the party line, and publicly criticizing Bihar government policies.

Has Girdhari Yadav responded to the allegations?

Yes, Girdhari Yadav stated that he has not acted against the party and will respond when the Speaker's summons is received.

What event further intensified the political turmoil?

Girdhari Yadav's son, Chanakya Yadav, joined the RJD and contested an Assembly seat, raising questions about Girdhari Yadav's loyalty to the JDU.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 25 Mar 2026 12:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
JDU MP Girdhari Yadav Nitish Kumar Delhi Visit 2026 Girdhari Yadav Disqualification Notice Bihar Politics News 2026
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