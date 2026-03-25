'No Shortage Of Fuel': Bharat Petroleum Asks India 'Not To Panic'

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Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has issued a critical update to the public, officially dismissing widespread rumors of a fuel crisis. The oil major clarified that reports suggesting petrol and diesel shortages in specific regions are completely unfounded. According to the corporation, India’s energy reserves are robust, and the current stockpiles of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) are more than adequate to meet national requirements.

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Important update for all citizens



Rumors of petrol and diesel shortages are completely unfounded. India has ample fuel reserves and supply chains are running normally.



BPCL is fully operational and committed to uninterrupted fuel supply. Please don't rely on rumors or crowd… pic.twitter.com/9FaOu9Lu1r — Bharat Petroleum (@BPCLimited) March 25, 2026

National Supply Chains Operating at Full Capacity

The corporation emphasized that India remains a net exporter of petrol and diesel, highlighting the strength of the country's refining and distribution infrastructure. All supply chains across the nation are functioning smoothly without any bottlenecks or disruptions. BPCL confirmed that its operations are fully active and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted flow of fuel to all retail outlets. The company assures that the logistical framework is built to handle consistent demand across every state without compromise.

Warning Against Misinformation and Panic Buying

Despite the stability of the supply network, viral misinformation has led to unnecessary crowding at fuel stations in several areas. Bharat Petroleum has strongly advised citizens to remain calm and avoid engaging in panic buying or hoarding. Such behavior creates artificial scarcity and puts undue pressure on local distribution points. The fuel availability across India remains stable and sufficient for the foreseeable future. Citizens should rely exclusively on official government sources and authorized company updates for accurate information. By avoiding crowd-driven fuel stations and unnecessary hoarding, the public can help maintain the natural equilibrium of the nation's energy supply.

Why This Official Clarification Was Necessary

The need for this urgent update arose from a combination of geopolitical tensions and local logistical shifts that were misinterpreted on social media. The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have caused global energy anxiety, leading some to fear a repeat of past supply shocks.

Furthermore, a "sudden" shift in the payment system for fuel dealers, moving from credit to advance payment, caused temporary delays at a small number of retail outlets in states like Gujarat and Telangana. These isolated incidents were captured on video and went viral, triggering a massive wave of panic buying. Sales at several pumps reportedly spiked to three times their normal levels, causing temporary "dry-outs" that further fueled the false narrative of a nationwide shortage.