Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'No Shortage Of Fuel': Bharat Petroleum Asks India 'Not To Panic'

'No Shortage Of Fuel': Bharat Petroleum Asks India 'Not To Panic'

Rumors of a fuel crisis are "completely unfounded." Bharat Petroleum confirms India is a net exporter with ample petrol and diesel stocks to meet national demand.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 25 Mar 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has issued a critical update to the public, officially dismissing widespread rumors of a fuel crisis. The oil major clarified that reports suggesting petrol and diesel shortages in specific regions are completely unfounded. According to the corporation, India’s energy reserves are robust, and the current stockpiles of crude oil, petrol, diesel, and Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) are more than adequate to meet national requirements.

Watch Post

National Supply Chains Operating at Full Capacity

The corporation emphasized that India remains a net exporter of petrol and diesel, highlighting the strength of the country's refining and distribution infrastructure. All supply chains across the nation are functioning smoothly without any bottlenecks or disruptions. BPCL confirmed that its operations are fully active and reaffirmed its commitment to maintaining an uninterrupted flow of fuel to all retail outlets. The company assures that the logistical framework is built to handle consistent demand across every state without compromise.

Warning Against Misinformation and Panic Buying

Despite the stability of the supply network, viral misinformation has led to unnecessary crowding at fuel stations in several areas. Bharat Petroleum has strongly advised citizens to remain calm and avoid engaging in panic buying or hoarding. Such behavior creates artificial scarcity and puts undue pressure on local distribution points. The fuel availability across India remains stable and sufficient for the foreseeable future. Citizens should rely exclusively on official government sources and authorized company updates for accurate information. By avoiding crowd-driven fuel stations and unnecessary hoarding, the public can help maintain the natural equilibrium of the nation's energy supply.

Why This Official Clarification Was Necessary

The need for this urgent update arose from a combination of geopolitical tensions and local logistical shifts that were misinterpreted on social media. The ongoing conflict in West Asia and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz have caused global energy anxiety, leading some to fear a repeat of past supply shocks.

Furthermore, a "sudden" shift in the payment system for fuel dealers, moving from credit to advance payment, caused temporary delays at a small number of retail outlets in states like Gujarat and Telangana. These isolated incidents were captured on video and went viral, triggering a massive wave of panic buying. Sales at several pumps reportedly spiked to three times their normal levels, causing temporary "dry-outs" that further fueled the false narrative of a nationwide shortage.

 

Related Video

Exclusive: US-Iran standoff deepens as Trump’s Middle East strategy faces global resistance

Frequently Asked Questions

Is there a fuel crisis in India?

No, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has officially dismissed rumors of a fuel crisis. India's energy reserves are robust and current stockpiles are more than adequate.

Are fuel supply chains disrupted?

No, all national supply chains are operating at full capacity without any bottlenecks or disruptions. BPCL is committed to an uninterrupted fuel flow to all retail outlets.

Why are people panic buying fuel?

Viral misinformation, amplified by geopolitical tensions and misinterpreted local logistical shifts, has led to unnecessary crowding and panic buying.

What is BPCL advising citizens to do?

BPCL advises citizens to remain calm, avoid panic buying or hoarding, and rely on official sources for accurate information to maintain the natural equilibrium of the energy supply.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 25 Mar 2026 12:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Fuel Shortage Iran Israel War Iran-Israel War Iran Israel Conflict India Fuel Shortage
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'No Shortage Of Fuel': Bharat Petroleum Asks India 'Not To Panic'
'No Shortage Of Fuel': Bharat Petroleum Asks India 'Not To Panic'
India
LPG Booking Rules Changed: 35-Day Waiting Period For Refill, 45 Days For PMUY Users
LPG Booking Rules Changed: You May Now Have To Wait 35 Days For Your Next Cylinder
India
EXCLUSIVE: 'India Has A Role...' Israeli Envoy Outlines Conditions For Ending War With Iran
EXCLUSIVE: 'India Has A Role...' Israeli Envoy Outlines Conditions For Ending War With Iran
India
Congress Served Eviction Notices For Key Delhi Offices, Party Calls Move ‘Politically Motivated’
Congress Served Eviction Notices For Key Delhi Offices, Party Calls Move ‘Politically Motivated’
Advertisement

Videos

Exclusive: US-Iran standoff deepens as Trump’s Middle East strategy faces global resistance
Exclusive: Iran warns US as Trump ramps up Middle East military buildup amid fragile peace talks
Urgent: Iran escalates attacks across Gulf as US-Israel tensions spike, Middle East on edge
Breaking: Owaisi and Humayun Kabir join hands, redrawing battle lines for Bengal assembly polls
Alert: Iran sets tough peace terms as US demands clash, raising fears of stalled Middle East deal
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Why Assam’s 2026 Election Is Not Just Another Poll
Opinion
Embed widget