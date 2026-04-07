Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaAAP flags security concerns after car breaches Delhi Assembly gate, calls it serious lapse

AAP flags security concerns after car breaches Delhi Assembly gate, calls it serious lapse

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday raised concerns over security arrangements in the national capital after a car allegedly breached the gate of the Delhi Assembly and entered the premise.

By : PTI | Updated at : 07 Apr 2026 12:40 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday raised concerns over security arrangements in the national capital after a car allegedly breached the gate of the Delhi Assembly and entered the premises.

In a post on X, AAP MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha termed the incident a "serious lapse" and sought clarity on the overall security mechanism in the city.

Sharing a photograph of the damaged gate on X, Jha said a vehicle entering a high-security zone like the Assembly by breaking through the gate raises questions about existing safeguards.

A major security breach took place at the Delhi Assembly, after a masked man drove an SUV through one of the boundary gates and placed a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle parked on the porch before fleeing, triggering a high alert on Monday afternoon.

"On one hand, opposition MLAs are stopped at the gate, while on the other, a vehicle manages to enter directly," he said.

Referring to recent incidents, Jha said, "Continuous bomb threats, an attack on the chief minister, and now this incident – Is this what the capital's security system amounts to?" There was no immediate response available from the Assembly.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also posted on X and said, "Any kind of attack or violence is shameful; however, more shameful is the bias of BJP-controlled authorities." He claimed that around 10 days back, the car of AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was attacked right in front of police personnel, and its window was broken.

Bharadwaj added, "The speaker of the Assembly should have pulled up the police for failing to protect the MLA of the house. The speaker is supposed to be a guardian of the house." PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Related Video

Breaking News: IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify

Published at : 07 Apr 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 07 April 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Uttarakhand: Haridwar civic body to shift raw meat shops out of city ahead of Ardh Kumbh
Uttarakhand: Haridwar civic body to shift raw meat shops out of city ahead of Ardh Kumbh
India
AAP flags security concerns after car breaches Delhi Assembly gate, calls it serious lapse
AAP flags security concerns after car breaches Delhi Assembly gate, calls it serious lapse
India
Farmer registry key to ensuring timely benefits of schemes: Adityanath
Farmer registry key to ensuring timely benefits of schemes: Adityanath
India
UP: Road crash leads to recovery of abducted Gurugram man; kidnapped children among injured
UP: Road crash leads to recovery of abducted Gurugram man; kidnapped children among injured
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: IRGC Intelligence Chief Killed as Iran–Israel Attacks Intensify
Middle East War: US–Iran Ceasefire Proposal Faces Early Roadblocks
Israel Air Defense: Trump Offers Sanctions Relief for Nuclear Halt in New 15-Point Plan
US Bombers: Deep Underground Missile Bases & Rising War Costs Escalate Middle East Conflict
Iran Missile Attack: Iran Launches Massive Missile Wave, Targets Israel and Gulf
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | Strategic Autonomy In Action: Why Russia Still Matters to India’s Energy Security
Opinion
Embed widget