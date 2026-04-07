AAP flags security concerns after car breaches Delhi Assembly gate, calls it serious lapse

New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI): The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday raised concerns over security arrangements in the national capital after a car allegedly breached the gate of the Delhi Assembly and entered the premises.

In a post on X, AAP MLA and Chief Whip Sanjeev Jha termed the incident a "serious lapse" and sought clarity on the overall security mechanism in the city.

Sharing a photograph of the damaged gate on X, Jha said a vehicle entering a high-security zone like the Assembly by breaking through the gate raises questions about existing safeguards.

A major security breach took place at the Delhi Assembly, after a masked man drove an SUV through one of the boundary gates and placed a flower bouquet in the Speaker's vehicle parked on the porch before fleeing, triggering a high alert on Monday afternoon.

"On one hand, opposition MLAs are stopped at the gate, while on the other, a vehicle manages to enter directly," he said.

Referring to recent incidents, Jha said, "Continuous bomb threats, an attack on the chief minister, and now this incident – Is this what the capital's security system amounts to?" There was no immediate response available from the Assembly.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj also posted on X and said, "Any kind of attack or violence is shameful; however, more shameful is the bias of BJP-controlled authorities." He claimed that around 10 days back, the car of AAP MLA Kuldeep Kumar was attacked right in front of police personnel, and its window was broken.

Bharadwaj added, "The speaker of the Assembly should have pulled up the police for failing to protect the MLA of the house. The speaker is supposed to be a guardian of the house." PTI SHB SHB OZ OZ

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