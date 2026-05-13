Saudi Arabia Secretly Carried Out Airstrikes On Iran During West Asia War: Report

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom An informal de-escalation understanding was reached between both nations.

Saudi Arabia secretly launched a series of retaliatory airstrikes on Iran during the recent West Asia war, according to two Western officials briefed on the matter and two Iranian officials. The previously undisclosed attacks marked the first known instance of the kingdom carrying out direct military action on Iranian territory.

The strikes, reportedly conducted by the Saudi Air Force in late March, came in response to attacks on Saudi Arabia during the broader regional conflict, Reuters reported. One Western official described the operation as “tit-for-tat strikes in retaliation for when Saudi (Arabia) was hit.”

The specific locations targeted inside Iran were not disclosed by the officials. Riyadh also stopped short of publicly confirming the operation. Responding to Reuters’ request for comment, a senior Saudi foreign ministry official did not directly address whether the strikes had taken place.

Gulf Conflict Expanded Beyond Public View

The reported Saudi operation highlighted how the conflict spread far beyond what had been publicly acknowledged. The war began on February 28, when the United States and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, triggering a wider regional confrontation that drew in multiple Middle Eastern states.

Since then, Iran has targeted all six Gulf Cooperation Council states with missiles and drones, according to the report. The attacks reportedly struck not only US

military bases but also civilian infrastructure, including airports and oil facilities. Tehran also closed the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting global trade routes and raising fears of a broader regional crisis.

The United Arab Emirates was also involved in military action against Iran, according to a Wall Street Journal report published on Monday. Together, the Saudi and Emirati operations suggested that Gulf Arab states subjected to Iranian attacks had begun responding militarily, even as those actions largely remained out of public view.

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Saudi Signals More Assertive Defence Strategy

Saudi Arabia has long depended on its close military relationship with the United States for regional protection. However, the 10-week conflict exposed vulnerabilities in the US-backed security umbrella after attacks penetrated regional defence systems and struck key infrastructure across the Gulf.

The covert strikes appeared to reflect a more assertive Saudi posture toward Iran, its principal regional rival. The operation also indicated a willingness by Riyadh to directly defend its interests rather than rely solely on external military support.

Quiet Diplomacy Led To Informal De-Escalation

According to the Iranian and Western officials, Saudi Arabia informed Iran about the strikes after they took place. That communication was followed by intense diplomatic engagement and warnings from Riyadh that further retaliation could follow if tensions continued to rise.

The discussions eventually produced an informal understanding between Tehran and Riyadh aimed at lowering tensions and preventing further escalation. Officials said the de-escalation arrangement took effect in the week before Washington and Tehran agreed to a ceasefire in their broader conflict on April 7.

One Iranian official confirmed that both countries had agreed to step back from further confrontation. The understanding, the official said, was intended to “cease hostilities, safeguard mutual interests, and prevent the escalation of tensions.”

Despite the military escalation, Saudi officials publicly continued to advocate restraint. The senior Saudi foreign ministry official reiterated Riyadh’s position in favour of “de-escalation, self-restraint and the reduction of tensions in pursuit of the stability, security and prosperity of the region and its people.”

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