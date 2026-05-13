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HomeNewsA Look At Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Powerful Political Family Tree

A Look At Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Powerful Political Family Tree

Over the decades, the Yadav family has remained deeply connected to the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, with multiple generations continuing to play active roles in state and national politics.

By : Deepika Bhatt | Updated at : 13 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Yadav family, influential in UP politics, remains prominent.
  • Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh leads Samajwadi Party.
  • Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam, focused on business.
  • Extended family members actively involved in politics.

The Yadav family led by late Mulayam Singh Yadav remains one of the most influential political dynasties in Uttar Pradesh and national politics. Following the death of Prateek Yadav, public attention has once again shifted towards the extensive political network of the family.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party, had deep roots in Uttar Pradesh politics and several members of his extended family have served as MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders over the years.


A Look At Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Powerful Political Family Tree

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Immediate Family

Mulayam Singh Yadav was first married to Malti Devi. Their son Akhilesh Yadav later became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and is currently among the top opposition leaders in the state. Akhilesh is married to Dimple Yadav, who has also represented Kannauj in Parliament.

After Malti Devi’s death, Mulayam Singh Yadav married Sadhana Gupta. Their son was Prateek Yadav, who largely stayed away from politics and was known for his business and fitness ventures in Lucknow. Prateek was married to Aparna Yadav, who later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Brothers And Extended Political Network

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brothers also played important roles in politics. Shivpal Singh Yadav, a senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister, remained one of the most prominent faces in UP politics. His son Aditya Yadav is also politically active.

Another key figure from the family is Ram Gopal Yadav, who has been a senior Samajwadi Party strategist and Rajya Sabha member for years. His son Akshay Yadav has also represented Firozabad in Parliament.

The family’s political reach extends further through relatives like Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, both of whom have contested elections from Uttar Pradesh.

Over the decades, the Yadav family has remained deeply connected to the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, with multiple generations continuing to play active roles in state and national politics.

Before You Go

LATEST: Huge Crowd Gathers Outside Aparna Yadav’s Residence in Lucknow

Frequently Asked Questions

Who is considered the founder of the Samajwadi Party?

Mulayam Singh Yadav is the founder of the Samajwadi Party. He was a highly influential figure in Uttar Pradesh and national politics.

Who are Mulayam Singh Yadav's children?

Mulayam Singh Yadav had two sons: Akhilesh Yadav, from his first marriage to Malti Devi, and Prateek Yadav, from his second marriage to Sadhana Gupta.

Has any member of the Yadav family served as Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh?

Yes, Akhilesh Yadav, son of Mulayam Singh Yadav, served as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

Which family members are active in politics besides Mulayam Singh Yadav's direct descendants?

Mulayam Singh Yadav's brothers, like Shivpal Singh Yadav, and their children, such as Aditya Yadav, are also politically active. Extended relatives like Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Singh Yadav have also contested elections.

About the author Deepika Bhatt

Deepika Bhatt is a Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English. With a keen eye on national politics and a firm pulse on what city readers crave, she likes breaking one story at a time. She ensures that news stories provide a comprehensive information package.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at deepikab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 13 May 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aparna Yadav Prateek Yadav AKhilesh Yadav DImple Yadav Mulayam Singh Yadav Family Tree
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