A Look At Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Powerful Political Family Tree

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Yadav family, influential in UP politics, remains prominent.

Mulayam Singh's son Akhilesh leads Samajwadi Party.

Prateek Yadav, son of Mulayam, focused on business.

Extended family members actively involved in politics.

The Yadav family led by late Mulayam Singh Yadav remains one of the most influential political dynasties in Uttar Pradesh and national politics. Following the death of Prateek Yadav, public attention has once again shifted towards the extensive political network of the family.

Mulayam Singh Yadav, founder of the Samajwadi Party, had deep roots in Uttar Pradesh politics and several members of his extended family have served as MPs, MLAs and senior party leaders over the years.





Mulayam Singh Yadav’s Immediate Family

Mulayam Singh Yadav was first married to Malti Devi. Their son Akhilesh Yadav later became the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and is currently among the top opposition leaders in the state. Akhilesh is married to Dimple Yadav, who has also represented Kannauj in Parliament.

After Malti Devi’s death, Mulayam Singh Yadav married Sadhana Gupta. Their son was Prateek Yadav, who largely stayed away from politics and was known for his business and fitness ventures in Lucknow. Prateek was married to Aparna Yadav, who later joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Brothers And Extended Political Network

Mulayam Singh Yadav’s brothers also played important roles in politics. Shivpal Singh Yadav, a senior Samajwadi Party leader and former minister, remained one of the most prominent faces in UP politics. His son Aditya Yadav is also politically active.

Another key figure from the family is Ram Gopal Yadav, who has been a senior Samajwadi Party strategist and Rajya Sabha member for years. His son Akshay Yadav has also represented Firozabad in Parliament.

The family’s political reach extends further through relatives like Dharmendra Yadav and Tej Pratap Singh Yadav, both of whom have contested elections from Uttar Pradesh.

Over the decades, the Yadav family has remained deeply connected to the political landscape of Uttar Pradesh, with multiple generations continuing to play active roles in state and national politics.