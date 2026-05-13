Akhilesh Yadav Mourns Half-Brother Prateek’s Death, Hints At Financial Stress Behind Tragedy

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prateek Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav's son, died aged 38.

He battled serious lung illness and blood clotting issues.

Rushed to hospital early morning; autopsy awaited for cause.

Akhilesh Yadav mourned brother; Prateek avoided politics, loved fitness.

Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of his half-brother Prateek Yadav, who passed away in Lucknow at the age of 38.

Prateek, the younger son of late Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav and his second wife Sadhna Gupta, was reportedly suffering from a serious lung-related illness for a long time before his death. Sources said he had been battling complications linked to blood clotting in the lungs and his condition had remained critical for some time.

Taking to social media, Akhilesh Yadav shared a photograph of Prateek and wrote: “The demise of Shri Pratik Yadav ji is extremely heartbreaking! May God grant peace to the departed soul.” The Samajwadi Party also paid tribute in a separate post, calling his death deeply saddening.

Prateek Was Taken To Hospital Early Morning

According to people present at the hospital, Prateek Yadav was rushed to Lucknow’s Civil Hospital in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Some youths accompanying him said he was brought to the hospital around 5.10 am and was officially declared dead around 6 am.

Hospital officials later shifted his body to King George’s Medical University (KGMU) for post-mortem examination. Doctors said the exact cause of death would only be confirmed after the autopsy report.

Dr Gupta, who spoke to PTI, said an Emergency Medical Officer had gone to Prateek’s residence after a driver from the house arrived at the hospital seeking urgent medical assistance around 5.30 am. He said Prateek was then brought to the hospital by the medical team.

ALSO READ | Prateek Yadav Had Serious Lung Condition, Health Suddenly Deteriorated

Akhilesh Spoke About His Brother’s Struggles

While speaking to the media, Akhilesh Yadav said the family was deeply saddened by the loss. He also referred to financial difficulties and Prateek’s long-standing focus on improving his health and building an independent life.

Despite belonging to one of Uttar Pradesh’s most influential political families, Prateek Yadav largely stayed away from active politics and maintained a relatively low public profile.

Fitness Enthusiast And Animal Lover

Prateek Yadav was known among close associates as a fitness enthusiast and an animal lover. He was associated with several animal welfare efforts and reportedly supported multiple shelters.

His wife, Aparna Bisht Yadav, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party and currently serves as the vice chairperson of the Uttar Pradesh State Women Commission.

Responding to questions regarding reports of suspected poisoning, Dr Gupta urged caution and said no conclusion should be drawn before the post-mortem findings are available. “Only a postmortem would confirm the exact cause of death,” he said.

ALSO READ | Who Was Prateek Yadav? Aparna Yadav’s Husband Who Recently Spoke About Marital Rift