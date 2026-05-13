Delhi Heatwave Alert: Temperature May Cross 40°C This Week, IMD Warns

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi temperatures to exceed 40°C from May 16-20.

Light rain offers temporary relief, heatwave conditions to return.

Rajasthan's Barmer recorded hottest at 48.3°C.

Authorities advise precautions for vulnerable groups.

Delhi-NCR is likely to witness another spell of intense heat over the next few days, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning that temperatures in the national capital could cross the 40°C mark between May 16 and May 20. While light rain and thunderstorms may bring temporary relief, weather officials have cautioned that heatwave conditions are expected to return as temperatures continue to rise across north India.

According to the weather department, temperatures between 34°C and 42°C were also recorded across Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Rayalaseema, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and eastern Madhya Pradesh. Most other regions of the country recorded temperatures below 34°C. Rajasthan’s Barmer emerged as the hottest place in the country, recording a maximum temperature of 48.3°C.

Rain Brings Brief Relief In Noida, Ghaziabad

In the Delhi-NCR region, moderate rainfall and gusty winds brought temporary relief to residents of Noida and Ghaziabad on Tuesday evening. However, temperatures in Delhi continued to rise.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded a maximum temperature of 39°C and a minimum temperature of 27.6°C. Easterly winds blowing at speeds of 15-20 kmph were reported during the last 24 hours, with gusts reaching up to 41 kmph. Meanwhile, Noida and Ghaziabad recorded maximum temperatures of around 36°C.

IMD Predicts Thunderstorms, Followed By Heatwave In Delhi

The IMD has forecast a gradual increase of 3-5°C in Delhi’s maximum temperature over the next seven days. Minimum temperatures are expected to remain stable for the next four days before rising by 1-2°C later in the week.

The weather department has predicted light rain and thunderstorms in the national capital on Wednesday (May 13). The minimum temperature is expected to remain between 26°C and 28°C, while the maximum temperature may range from 37°C to 39°C.

Wind speeds are likely to remain between 30-40 kmph, with gusts touching up to 50 kmph.

According to the IMD, Delhi may witness another spell of heatwave conditions between May 16 and May 20, during which temperatures could cross the 40°C mark.

Children, Elderly Advised To Take Precautions

In view of the rising temperatures, the weather department has advised children, elderly people and those suffering from chronic illnesses to remain cautious, as extreme heat could aggravate health conditions.

People have also been advised to wear light, loose-fitting cotton clothes and stay hydrated during the ongoing heatwave conditions.