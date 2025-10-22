Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Diwali 2025Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali

‘Apologise To Sikhs Of Punjab’: AAP Slams BJP After Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ On Diwali

Bhardwaj further claimed that such statements attempted to communalise an environmental issue and divert attention from the government’s failure to control pollution.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 05:58 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Delhi AAP president Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday demanded an apology from BJP leader and Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa for his alleged remarks suggesting that Sikh farmers in Punjab were burning stubble to defame Diwali. Bhardwaj called the comments “shameful and divisive,” saying they insulted the Sikh community and misrepresented the real issue of pollution management. He also accused the government of allegedly manipulating data by allowing several air quality monitoring stations to become “non-operational” on Diwali night, when pollution levels in the capital reportedly spiked.

Condemning Sirsa’s alleged remarks, Bhardwaj said, “They need to apologise to the Sikh farmers of Punjab. It is very shameful to think that the farmers of Punjab, and that too Sikhs, are burning stubble to defame the Hindu festival, Diwali. They need to apologise to Sikhs of Punjab as the Gurus sacrificed their lives for Hindus.”

Bhardwaj further claimed that such statements attempted to communalise an environmental issue and divert attention from the government’s failure to control pollution. He questioned how multiple pollution monitoring stations stopped functioning on the night when air quality deteriorated sharply across Delhi.

“How did the government’s pollution monitoring stations become non-operational as soon as pollution began to rise on Diwali night? Four monitoring stations were deployed, CPCB, IMD, DPCC, and IITM. A dozen monitoring stations from these four institutions stopped working at night and have been out of action since the wind picked up in the morning. This is theft and dishonesty. They are being dishonest with the people of Delhi,” Bhardwaj alleged.

The AAP leader claimed that the sudden failure of monitoring systems suggested a deliberate attempt to underplay pollution levels during the festive period. He urged the central government to take responsibility instead of targeting farmers, asserting that transparency in data monitoring was essential to rebuild public trust.

Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ In Punjab

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa alleged that farmers in Punjab were being compelled and threatened to burn parali (paddy straw) during Diwali, claiming it was part of a deliberate “ploy” by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state to worsen Delhi’s pollution.

Echoing earlier remarks by Gupta, Sirsa noted that the city’s air quality index had risen only marginally, from 341 before Diwali to 356 afterwards, an increase of just 11 points. He used this data to suggest that the stubble burning was being orchestrated to create the perception of a severe pollution spike.

Also read
Published at : 22 Oct 2025 05:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diwali Delhi AQI Parali Burning
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Election 2025
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis', Says Tejashwi Yadav; Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
'NDA Did Injustice To Jeevika Didis': Tejashwi Yadav Promises Rs 30,000 Salary, Govt Employee Status
Cricket
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Congress' Shama Mohamed Hits Out At India Coach Gautam Gambhir Over Sarfaraz Khan Snub
Cities
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Career’: Son Yathindra Backs This Leader As Successor, Not Shivakumar
Siddaramaiah ‘In Final Stage Of Political Life’: Son Backs This Leader As Successor, Not DK
Cities
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers
Delhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: Belgium Court Clears Way for Mehul Choksi’s Extradition to India
Breaking News: INDIA Bloc Faces Cracks from Bihar to Maharashtra Ahead of BMC and Bihar Polls
Breaking News: Punjabi Singer Teji Kahlon Shot at in Canada, Rohit Godara Gang Claims Responsibility
Delhi News: Post-Diwali Smog Chokes Capital as AQI Crosses 350, Air Turns ‘Severe’
Breaking News: Protests After Young Woman Found Dead; Family Alleges Rape and Murder in Moradabad
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
From Floods To Fury: Bengal's Violence Spiral Under Mamata But BJP's Hasty President's Rule Bid Risks Backfire
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget