HomeCitiesDelhi Air ‘Very Poor To Severe’ Post-Diwali As CM Rekha Gupta Says Pollution Lower Than Last Year Despite Crackers

Post-Diwali, Delhi's air quality plummeted to "very poor" and "severe" levels, amid claims from CM Gupta that pollution was lower than last year. CPCB data showed high AQI readings across the city.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 04:42 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Two days after Diwali celebrations, the national capital continued to choke under heavy smog as pollution levels worsened to the ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories across several areas, even as Chief Minister Rekha Gupta claimed the city’s overall pollution this year was “less than last year”.

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 341 as of 1 pm on Wednesday, placing it in the ‘very poor’ category. However, certain localities such as Punjabi Bagh and Wazirpur recorded ‘severe’ levels, with AQI readings of 419 and 394, respectively, Hindustan Times reported.

The sharp decline in air quality followed the Supreme Court’s relaxation allowing the use of “green” firecrackers, which were considered less polluting but still contributed to a visible haze across the city. Delhi’s air quality touched a four-year high on Diwali, with PM2.5 levels peaking at 675, according to data cited by news agency PTI.

Delhi’s Air Quality Worsens Across Neighbourhoods

Out of Delhi’s 39 monitoring stations, 31 recorded AQI levels between 301 and 399, and one station in West Delhi’s Punjabi Bagh showed ‘severe’ air quality.

According to the CPCB data: Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 363, ITO stood at 372, Chandni Chowk registered 325, and Najafgarh measured 301, all falling under the ‘very poor’ bracket.

Only two locations — Lodhi Road and DTU (Delhi Technological University) — recorded relatively better air, though still in the ‘poor’ category, with AQI readings of 209.

‘Pollution Lower This Year Despite Crackers,’ Says CM Rekha Gupta

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Wednesday said air pollution in Delhi on Diwali night was “less this year compared to the previous year,” despite the allowance of firecrackers.

According to PTI, she pointed out that “the gap between pre- and post-Diwali average AQI this year is smaller than last year,” indicating some improvement in air management. Gupta also said her government was taking “all necessary steps with greater alertness” to curb pollution.

The Chief Minister announced that she would meet a Punjab minister on Thursday to discuss Delhi’s concerns over stubble burning, a recurring contributor to toxic winter smog. She said that the Delhi government would urge the Punjab administration to take stronger preventive measures, as stubble burning continues to remain one of the major seasonal pollutants in the NCR region.

Delhi Minister Alleges ‘Parali Burning Ploy’ in Punjab

Echoing Gupta’s remarks, Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the city’s air quality index had risen marginally — from 341 before Diwali to 356 afterwards, an increase of just 11 points.

Sirsa also alleged that “farmers in Punjab were being forced and threatened to burn parali (paddy straw) on Diwali,” insinuating that it was part of a “ploy by the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state to worsen Delhi’s pollution levels.”

Meanwhile, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has already implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi-NCR.

Measures include stricter enforcement against diesel generator sets, restrictions on non-CNG and non-electric interstate buses entering Delhi, and higher parking fees to discourage private vehicle use.

Despite these curbs, visibility remained low in parts of the city, prompting authorities to deploy mist sprayers and road dust suppression units along key routes, including Lodhi Road.

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 04:39 PM (IST)
