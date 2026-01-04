5-Day Banking: ‘Digital India, 1995 Timetable’-Bankers Demand Workweek Reform

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Bank unions across India have launched a nationwide campaign demanding the immediate implementation of a five-day work week, invoking the government’s commitment under the March 2024 12th Bipartite Settlement. Unions such as All India Bank Officers’ Confederation (AIBOC) and the United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU) said the delay was unjustified at a time when banking has gone largely digital. The campaign, tagged #5DayBankingNow, comes amid warnings of industrial action if the promise is not honoured.

‘Digital Banking, Legacy Work Culture’

Union leaders argue that the nature of banking has fundamentally changed, making a six-day work week outdated. With UPI, mobile banking and ATMs operating round the clock, they claim nearly 99 per cent of routine transactions are now handled digitally. Despite this, more than 1.5 million bank employees continue to work six days a week.

AIBOC said banks posted record profits of Rs 1.78 lakh crore in FY 2024-25, yet staff continue to face long hours and mounting pressure. “When the world is discussing four-day work weeks, asking for five-day banking is not a luxury, it is justice,” the confederation said in a social media post.

When the world is moving to a 4-day week, and banking is already 24x7 in the digital era, bankers asking for a 5-day week isn’t a luxury. It’s justice.



IBA has agreed. The understanding is signed.

Now the Government must honour its commitment – no more excuses, no more delays.… pic.twitter.com/reT4op6EGS — All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) (@aiboc_in) January 4, 2026

Nilesh Pawar, senior vice-president of AIBOC, said India’s banking system had become “100 per cent digital”, but employees were still working on a “1995 timetable”. He pointed out that cash counter usage has fallen sharply, while workload and targets have not eased. According to unions, burnout and fatigue are now widespread across public sector banks.

The implementation of #5DayBankingNow cannot remain caught between acknowledgment and action. The understanding was formally recorded, and bankers have continued to deliver consistently amid increasing operational and digital demands.



With banking services now functioning 24×7… https://t.co/NhtndRciSS pic.twitter.com/l94VYw5awY — Nilesh Pawar (@nilesh_pawar15) January 4, 2026

Settlement Signed, Government Urged To Act

The unions stressed that the issue is no longer under negotiation. They said the Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) has already agreed to the five-day week as part of the 12th Bipartite Settlement, and the understanding has been formally signed. “Now the government must honour its commitment-no more excuses, no more delays,” UFBU said.

Union leaders also highlighted that regulators such as the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) already follow a five-day work schedule, as do banks in several major global economies. They argued that five-day banking would also reduce operational costs and improve efficiency.

Warning of escalating protests, unions said January walkouts could not be ruled out if the government continues to delay implementation. “Respect the settlement. Deliver it,” AIBOC said, reiterating the demand for #5DayBankingNow.