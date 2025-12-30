Watch: 180 km/h Speed & No Water Spilled, Successful Trial Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





India’s railway network is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, with Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sharing an important update on the new train’s speed and technical features. On December 30, the Vande Bharat Sleeper underwent a successful speed test, reaching 180 km/h on the Kota-Nagda section. A unique water test demonstrated the train’s stability and advanced technology, with no water droplets spilling from a glass despite the high speed. The train is expected to launch soon, offering an upgraded sleeper version of the existing Vande Bharat.

Water Test Demonstrates Advanced Technology

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on X, showcasing the Vande Bharat Sleeper train’s performance during the test. Despite reaching 180 km/h, the train's stability was evident as the water test showed no water spilling from a glass placed on board, underscoring the train's advanced technical features. In his post, Vaishnaw shared that the Railway Safety Commissioner conducted the test, which successfully demonstrated the train’s technological capabilities.

Vande Bharat Sleeper tested today by Commissioner Railway Safety. It ran at 180 kmph between Kota Nagda section. And our own water test demonstrated the technological features of this new generation train. pic.twitter.com/w0tE0Jcp2h — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) December 30, 2025

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set For Launch

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, equipped with cutting-edge features, will soon be launched by Indian Railways. The sleeper version is based on the Vande Bharat Express's chair car model but is designed to offer a more comfortable and cost-effective option for long-distance travel. BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) has developed two prototype sleeper trains that are currently undergoing tests. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to offer a fully air-conditioned experience for passengers, with enhanced safety and comfort features.

This new addition to India’s rail network will offer an improved travel option for passengers, demonstrating India's commitment to modernising its railway services with state-of-the-art trains. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is part of the broader vision for India's advanced rail network, which aims to enhance both speed and passenger experience.

