Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaWatch: 180 km/h Speed & No Water Spilled, Successful Trial Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Watch: 180 km/h Speed & No Water Spilled, Successful Trial Of Vande Bharat Sleeper Train

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on X, showcasing the Vande Bharat Sleeper train’s performance during the test.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 30 Dec 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

India’s railway network is set to introduce the Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, with Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw sharing an important update on the new train’s speed and technical features. On December 30, the Vande Bharat Sleeper underwent a successful speed test, reaching 180 km/h on the Kota-Nagda section. A unique water test demonstrated the train’s stability and advanced technology, with no water droplets spilling from a glass despite the high speed. The train is expected to launch soon, offering an upgraded sleeper version of the existing Vande Bharat.

Water Test Demonstrates Advanced Technology

Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw posted a video on X, showcasing the Vande Bharat Sleeper train’s performance during the test. Despite reaching 180 km/h, the train's stability was evident as the water test showed no water spilling from a glass placed on board, underscoring the train's advanced technical features. In his post, Vaishnaw shared that the Railway Safety Commissioner conducted the test, which successfully demonstrated the train’s technological capabilities.

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train Set For Launch

The Vande Bharat Sleeper Train, equipped with cutting-edge features, will soon be launched by Indian Railways. The sleeper version is based on the Vande Bharat Express's chair car model but is designed to offer a more comfortable and cost-effective option for long-distance travel. BEML (Bharat Earth Movers Limited) has developed two prototype sleeper trains that are currently undergoing tests. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is expected to offer a fully air-conditioned experience for passengers, with enhanced safety and comfort features.

This new addition to India’s rail network will offer an improved travel option for passengers, demonstrating India's commitment to modernising its railway services with state-of-the-art trains. The Vande Bharat Sleeper is part of the broader vision for India's advanced rail network, which aims to enhance both speed and passenger experience.

Related Video

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions

Also read

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 30 Dec 2025 11:07 PM (IST)
Tags :
Indian Railways Vande Bharat Vande Bharat Sleeper
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Business
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
India Becomes World’s Fourth-Largest Economy, Surpasses Japan: Report
World
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
EAM Jaishankar To Attend Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia's Funeral In Dhaka
India
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
'In Heat Of Moment, Confusion': Dehradun Cop Maintains No Racial Motive In Tripura Student Death
World
Mass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse
Mass Protests Erupt In Tehran As Iran Faces Economic Crisis & Currency Collapse
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Dehradun Student Murder Sparks Nationwide Outrage, Police Deny Racial Angle Amid FIR Contradictions
Angel Chakma Murder: CM Dhami Assures Justice, Announces Compensation
Breaking News: Sambhal Cemetery Land Survey Begins Amid Alleged Illegal Encroachment
Breaking: Almora Bus Falls into Gorge in Uttarakhand, 7 Dead in Bhikiyasain Area
Breaking News: Political Heat in Bengal as Amit Shah Meets Party Workers and Legislators
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India's Growth Story Is Broad-Based, Not Metro-Centric
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget