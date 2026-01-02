Sewer Bacteria Found In Drinking Water As Death Toll Rises In Indore Diarrhoea Outbreak

Early findings from an official inquiry into a diarrhoea outbreak in Indore’s Bhagirathpura area have confirmed the presence of bacteria “generally found in sewer water” in drinking water samples, officials said on Thursday. The disclosure comes three days after residents were first rushed to hospitals with severe vomiting and diarrhoea, and as the confirmed death toll climbed to at least nine.

Authorities said the infection is likely the result of sewage leaking into a drinking water pipeline, though they cautioned that further laboratory results are awaited before identifying the exact pathogen. More than 150 residents are currently undergoing treatment at hospitals, while the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Madhya Pradesh government over the deaths.

‘Abnormal Bacteria’ Detected, More Results Awaited

“The initial report has confirmed the presence of abnormal bacteria generally found in sewer water comprising human waste,” said Dr Arvind Ghanghoria, dean of Indore-based Mahatma Gandhi Medical College. “However, the specific bacteria are yet to be identified as the culture report is awaited. Stool test reports of affected patients have also not been received, which will help clarify the cause," according to media reports.

According to the local administration, residents began complaining of an unusual smell in their water supply on December 25, though some said the problem had been brewing for weeks before worsening sharply that day. “The problems were going on for the past few weeks, but aggravated on December 25,” one resident said.

Death Count Revised, Thousands Report Symptoms

Additional Chief Secretary Sanjay Dubey, who is heading the probe committee, said 14 deaths had been reported in the area, but only nine were linked directly to diarrhoea. “Other deaths were due to co-morbidities and an accident. One woman who died on December 21 was wrongly linked to water contamination,” he said.

Medical and Health Officer Dr Madhav Hasani said water samples tested at the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College laboratory confirmed that residents fell ill after consuming contaminated water. “The water was contaminated due to a leak in the pipeline, allowing harmful bacteria to enter the supply,” he said.

Officials familiar with the matter said the scale of the outbreak was continuing to grow. At least 2,456 people have reported symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea, with 162 hospitalised so far.

On Thursday, a 40-year-old labourer, Arvind Likhar from the Kulkarni Bhatta area, became the latest fatality. His daughter, Mehak, said he fell ill on Sunday after drinking water while working in Bhagirathpura.

Dubey inspected the suspected contamination site and held meetings with municipal and district officials, calling for urgent preventive steps. “Random sampling of drinking water should be conducted across other parts of the city as well. Issues related to drinking water must not be kept pending, and approvals should be given promptly in the public interest,” he said.

He added that accountability was also under review, noting that identifying leaks in 30-year-old pipelines was challenging but could not excuse lapses in duty.

The crisis has also triggered political controversy. Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya faced backlash after using an objectionable word while addressing the media about the outbreak in his constituency. Following widespread criticism, he issued a statement expressing regret.

“My team and I have been working in the affected area for the past two days without sleep,” Vijayvargiya said. “My people are suffering and some have lost their lives. In this state of deep grief, my words came out wrong. I express my regret.”

Vijayvargiya on Thursday handed over cheques of ₹2 lakh to the families of four victims, saying compensation would be extended to others after confirmation from the health department.

The NHRC has taken suo motu cognisance of the incident, calling it a serious issue involving potential violations of human rights. The rights body has sought a detailed report from the Madhya Pradesh chief secretary within two weeks.