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English NewsNewsIndia1 booked in UP's Pilibhit for 'obtaining 3 passports using different dates of birth'

1 booked in UP's Pilibhit for 'obtaining 3 passports using different dates of birth'

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 11 (PTI): Police have registered a case against a man in this Uttar Pradesh district after it came to light that he had allegedly obtained three passports using different dates of birth and personal details, officials said on Saturda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 12 Jul 2026 12:16 AM (IST)

Pilibhit (UP), Jul 11 (PTI): Police have registered a case against a man in this Uttar Pradesh district after it came to light that he had allegedly obtained three passports using different dates of birth and personal details, officials said on Saturday.

The alleged irregularity came to light during the police verification of an application for a Police Clearance Certificate (PCC) submitted by Simar Preet, a resident of Jamunia Jagat village located within the Ghunghchai police station limits.

According to police, the Regional Passport Office in Bareilly informed the Pilibhit superintendent of police that a scrutiny of the PCC application revealed that the applicant had earlier obtained two passports using different dates of birth and personal particulars. The passport office sought an inquiry into the matter and appropriate legal action.

Based on the communication from the senior superintendent of passports, a case has been registered at the Ghunghchai police station and a probe launched.

Circle Officer Vidhi Bhushan Maurya said the matter is being investigated thoroughly and further action would be taken on the basis of the evidence collected.

According to the complaint, the first passport was issued by the Bareilly Passport Office in 2016, recording the applicant's date of birth as March 10, 1999. A second passport was issued by the Lucknow Passport Office in 2023 with the date of birth mentioned as May 29, 2001, while another passport issued on December 15, 2023, carried the date of birth as November 19, 2002.

The passport authorities flagged the case after finding that the same individual had allegedly secured three passports using different dates of birth and identity details, police said. PTI COR CDN RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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