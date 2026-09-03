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English NewsNews‘India Ready To help End Russia-Ukraine War’: EAM Jaishankar In Kyiv

‘India Ready To help End Russia-Ukraine War’: EAM Jaishankar In Kyiv

India is willing to assist efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, EAM S Jaishankar said during his Kyiv visit.

Written By : Vinita Bhat |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jaishankar offered India's help to end Russia-Ukraine conflict.
  • Meeting in Kyiv, ministers discussed conflict resolution, Black Sea safety.
  • India continues diplomatic engagement with both sides of conflict.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said India is ready to assist in efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, offering help “in any manner” during his visit to Kyiv on Thursday. Speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Jaishankar said India would be willing to contribute if it could help bring an end to the conflict. The comments came as the two sides also discussed recent attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea.

India Offers Help

Asked about India’s willingness to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, Jaishankar said New Delhi was prepared to help if required.

“If India can be of any help, in any manner, we are there,” he said while speaking to reporters in Kyiv alongside Sybiha.

The remarks underline India's stated preference for dialogue and diplomacy as a route towards ending the conflict, while stopping short of announcing any formal mediation initiative.

Jaishankar’s comments came during his first leg of a visit to Ukraine and Poland from September 3 to 5. In Kyiv, he held talks with Sybiha on bilateral ties as well as regional and international developments.

Also Read: ‘Will Finalise Trade Deal Once US Offers Preferential Rate’: Piyush Goyal

Black Sea Attacks Discussed

The two foreign ministers also discussed attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea, an issue of particular concern for India following recent incidents involving Indian seafarers.

The latest escalation has increased concerns over the safety of commercial vessels operating in the region, with India reiterating the need to protect its citizens and other seafarers.

Jaishankar’s Kyiv visit comes amid renewed diplomatic engagement by New Delhi with both sides of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also maintained contact with Russian leadership, while India has continued its engagement with Ukraine.

Jaishankar In Kyiv

The Ministry of External Affairs had said the Ukraine visit would focus on strengthening bilateral relations and provide an opportunity to exchange views on regional developments and issues of mutual interest.

After Ukraine, Jaishankar is scheduled to travel to Poland for talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski.

Also Read: Nepal Floods: Bodies Still Missing, Families Perform Symbolic Cremations For Missing Loved Ones

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 05:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
S Jaishankar Russia Ukraine War Jaishankar In Kyiv
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