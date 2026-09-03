‘Will Finalise Trade Deal Once US Offers Preferential Rate’: Piyush Goyal

India will announce the final details of its proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States only after Washington agrees to provide preferential tariff terms compared with India's competitors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“As soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details,” Goyal said.

Goyal On India-US Trade Agreement

The minister was addressing a national workshop on the Leveraging FTAs Outreach programme when he made the remarks.

Goyal's statement indicates that India is awaiting preferential tariff terms from the US before finalising and announcing the details of the bilateral trade agreement.