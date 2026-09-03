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English NewsBusiness‘Will Finalise Trade Deal Once US Offers Preferential Rate’: Piyush Goyal

‘Will Finalise Trade Deal Once US Offers Preferential Rate’: Piyush Goyal

The minister was addressing a national workshop on the Leveraging FTAs Outreach programme when he made the remarks.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 03 Sep 2026 04:22 PM (IST)

India will announce the final details of its proposed Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) with the United States only after Washington agrees to provide preferential tariff terms compared with India's competitors, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Thursday.

“As soon as the US is able to give us the preferential rate in comparison to our competition, we will finalise the BTA and announce the final details,” Goyal said.

Goyal On India-US Trade Agreement

The minister was addressing a national workshop on the Leveraging FTAs Outreach programme when he made the remarks.

Goyal's statement indicates that India is awaiting preferential tariff terms from the US before finalising and announcing the details of the bilateral trade agreement.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 03 Sep 2026 03:58 PM (IST)
Tags :
Piyush Goyal  piyush Goyal Breaking News ABP Live BTA India US Trade Deal Bilateral Trade Agreement
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