Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Tarique Rahman urged parties to unite.

PM seeks firm response to renewed violence, attacks.

Tensions increased since ex-PM Hasina announced December return.

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman has called on democratic political parties to unite against what he described as "defeated, ousted, and fascist forces", as political tensions and sporadic violence continue to grip the country.

Taking a tough stand against the renewed violence, Rahman said it was time to respond firmly to those responsible for attacks, arson and killings.

"Enough is enough. We must give a befitting reply to those 'terrorists,' arsonists, and murderers," the Bangladesh Prime Minister said.

His remarks come amid political turmoil and sporadic incidents of violence that have intensified since former prime minister Sheikh Hasina announced her plan to return to Bangladesh in December.

Tarique Rahman Urges Opposition Parties To Unite

Rahman appealed to all democratic political parties to join forces to confront the groups he accused of attempting to destabilise the country.

ALSO READ: Trump, Xi And Putin Agree To Nuclear Talks, UN Reforms And Curbing Nuclear Weapons Spread

Drawing a parallel with the July uprising, during which political parties came together to remove the Awami League government from power amid violent, student-led street protests, Rahman said a similar show of unity was needed now.

He urged the parties to work together against the "defeated, ousted, and fascist forces" and prevent their alleged attempts to disrupt the country.

The Prime Minister's appeal comes against the backdrop of heightened political uncertainty and renewed violence, with his remarks signalling a tougher approach towards those he holds responsible for the unrest.

ALSO READ: Myanmar Committed Genocide Against Rohingya, Rules International Court Of Justice