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HomeNewsWorldIsrael Promotes ‘Bomb Shelter Dating App’ Amid Iran War, Sparks Online Outrage: ‘This Is Gross’

Israel Promotes ‘Bomb Shelter Dating App’ Amid Iran War, Sparks Online Outrage: ‘This Is Gross’

A “bomb shelter dating app” in Israel triggers online backlash as users question the idea of finding romance during missile alerts.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 09:16 AM (IST)
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As tensions intensify across West Asia, a controversial idea linked to bomb shelters has ignited fierce debate on social media. A dating feature designed for people taking refuge during missile alerts has drawn criticism from users who say the concept trivialises the realities of war.

The idea gained attention after Israel’s foreign ministry highlighted it in a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). According to the ministry, singles sheltering from incoming missile attacks could connect with others in the same location using a QR-based system connected to a dating platform. The post included the line: “Shows who’s single because even under fire, love goes on.”

Dating App Adapted For Emergency Shelters

The platform at the center of the controversy is Hooked, a dating application initially created for speed-dating in informal social environments. Developers have adapted it for emergency scenarios in Israel, as per a report on Times Now.

In several shelters, QR codes have reportedly been placed near entrances. Individuals entering during missile sirens can scan the code to check whether other singles are present inside. The feature is intended to spark conversations among strangers while they wait out the alerts.

Supporters describe the initiative as a lighthearted attempt to ease tension during frightening moments. However, critics say transforming bomb shelters into potential dating spaces sends the wrong message during a time of active conflict.

Comment From U.S. Ambassador Adds Fuel

The idea even prompted a reaction from Mike Huckabee, the U.S. ambassador to Israel. He weighed in on the concept with a post on social media. Huckabee said, “One day, they’ll tell their children, ‘we met on a dating app in a shelter while avoiding ballistic missiles.’”

His comment further amplified the discussion online, with users debating whether humor and human connection can coexist with the grim realities of war.

Other Apps Track Shelter Time & Sirens

Alongside the dating feature, several other digital tools have appeared in response to the constant missile alerts. One example is a “bomb shelter tracker,” designed to record how often individuals must move to shelters and estimate sleep lost due to repeated warnings.

Another feature, known as a “shower risk predictor,” analyzes recent alert patterns to estimate the likelihood of another missile siren—helping residents avoid being caught off guard while bathing.

These tools reflect how technology is increasingly being used to help civilians cope with the daily disruptions caused by the conflict.

Online Backlash Over Timing

Despite claims that the features are meant to provide comfort or distraction, many social media users reacted strongly against the bomb shelter dating concept.

Critics argued that turning moments of danger into opportunities for romance shows a lack of sensitivity toward people suffering in the ongoing conflict.

Conflict Escalation Forms Backdrop

The debate is unfolding amid rapidly escalating hostilities in the region. On February 28, the United States and Israel launched joint strikes against Iran that reportedly resulted in the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei.

Iran subsequently carried out retaliatory attacks targeting American allies, including Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Are there other apps related to missile alerts?

Yes, other digital tools exist. These include a 'bomb shelter tracker' and a 'shower risk predictor' to help civilians cope with daily disruptions.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 09:14 AM (IST)
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Israel Iran
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