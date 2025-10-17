Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Meets Ethiopian Counterpart; Discusses Training & Defence Cooperation

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi Meets Ethiopian Counterpart; Discusses Training & Defence Cooperation

By : IANS | Updated at : 17 Oct 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi met Ethiopia's Chief of Land Force and Military Advisor General Alemshet Degife Balcha in New Delhi on Friday, with discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in training, peacekeeping and defence capacity-building.

The meeting showcased the shared commitment of India and Ethiopia towards fostering stronger defence ties and promoting regional peace and stability through multilateral engagement.

"On the sidelines of UNTCC2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, interacted with General Alemshet Degife Balcha, Chief of Land Force and Military Advisor, Ethiopia. The discussions focused on enhancing cooperation in training, peacekeeping and defence capacity-building. The meeting reflected the shared commitment of both nations towards fostering stronger defence ties and promoting regional peace and stability through multilateral engagement," Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army), stated in a post on X.

On Thursday, General Upendra Dwivedi met Major General Fadhil Omary Nondo, Land Force Commander, Tanzania on the sidelines of UNTCC 2025, with talks focused on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing training exchanges and exploring ways for collaboration in United Nations peacekeeping and capacity-building initiatives.

In a post on X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) stated, "On the sidelines of #UNTCC2025, #GeneralUpendraDwivedi, #COAS, held a constructive discussion with Major General Fadhil Omary Nondo, Land Force Commander, Tanzania. The meeting focused on strengthening defence cooperation, enhancing training exchanges, and exploring avenues for collaboration in UN peacekeeping and capacity-building initiatives."

General Upendra Dwivedi also met Major General Jean Claude Niyiburana, Chief of Land Forces, Burundi National Defence Force.

Following the meeting, Additional Directorate General of Public Information, IHQ of Ministry of Defence (Army) in a post on X wrote, "On the sidelines of UNTCC2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, interacted with Major General Jean Claude Niyiburana, Chief of Land Forces, Burundi National Defence Force. The discussion underscored shared commitment to deepening defence cooperation, fostering training partnerships and enhancing collaboration in UN peacekeeping endeavours."

The UNTCC Chiefs’ Conclave 2025, hosted by the Indian Army from October 14-16, concluded with high-level deliberations, solemn ceremonies and reaffirmation of collective resolve to strengthen United Nations peacekeeping operations. President Droupadi Murmu interacted with the Chiefs and Representatives of UN Troop Contributing Nations, during a call on at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 17 Oct 2025 03:21 PM (IST)
Ethiopia Droupadi Murmu INDIA PRESIDENT
