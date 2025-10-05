'India Will Be Buried Under Wreckage Of Its Planes': Pakistan Defence Minister

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The war of words has crossed the border, and in a fiery response to remarks by India’s Army Chief, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif warned that India would be “buried under the wreckage of its warplanes.” He described the Indian military and political statements as “provocative,” escalating tensions between the two nations.

Taking to X, Asif accused India’s leadership of making aggressive remarks in a “failed attempt to regain lost credibility.” He further alleged that New Delhi was deliberately heightening tensions to distract citizens from domestic challenges.

“Pakistan is a state built in the name of Allah, and our defenders are soldiers of Allah. This time, India, Inshallah, will be buried under the wreckage of its planes. Allahu Akbar,” Asif wrote in his post.

Operation Sindoor

The war of words comes in the wake of India’s Operation Sindoor, launched on May 7 following the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The operation targeted terror infrastructure inside Pakistan, reportedly eliminating over 100 terrorists. India also destroyed multiple Pakistani drones and jets, with satellite images later confirming damage to Pakistan’s military airbases.

Despite these losses, Islamabad has repeatedly claimed victory, without providing evidence, while continuing to issue aggressive rhetoric against New Delhi.

Indian Intelligence Hits Back

Top Indian intelligence sources dismissed Asif’s comments as “irresponsible and extremist,” saying they reflect the Pakistani leadership’s growing frustration amid political turmoil and economic collapse.

“These statements show Pakistan’s desperation and intent to divert attention from internal instability and its international isolation,” the sources said, adding that India’s credibility lies in its actions, not words.

They emphasized that India’s armed forces have operated with professionalism, restraint, and precision, unlike Pakistan, which resorts to bluster and propaganda. Any future misadventure, they warned, would invite a decisive and proportionate response.

India’s Chief's Warning

As tensions simmer, Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi issued a stern warning to Islamabad last Friday. He cautioned that India would not exercise the same restraint it did during Operation Sindoor 1.0. “If Pakistan wants to remain in geography, it must stop state-sponsored terrorism,” he said, adding that any future retaliation would be far more severe.

'Manohar Kahaniyan'

Echoing this sentiment, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh revealed that the Indian Air Force shot down 8 to 9 advanced Pakistani fighters, including F-16s and JF-17s, during the four-day confrontation in May. He also said, even if Pakistan thinks that they have shot down 15 Indian jets, then let them think. They will come with a mind of 15 less jets in our armour but will be surprised. We have showed all the proofs to the world, but if they have done something then why they failed to display it.

He described Pakistan’s counterclaims of downing Indian aircraft as “manohar kahaniyan” (interesting stories) and challenged Islamabad to provide proof.

Air Marshal Singh added that India had successfully struck several Pakistani airfields and military installations, destroying at least five high-tech jets, including U.S.-made F-16s, Chinese-made JF-17s, and an Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system.