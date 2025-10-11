Kerala Braces For More Monsoon As IMD Issues Orange Alert, Check Details

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsKerala Braces For More Monsoon As IMD Issues Orange Alert, Check Details

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Oct 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
Kerala is bracing for heavy rainfall as the north-east monsoon approaches, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms and lightning across multiple districts until October 15. Residents are advised to remain cautious as the IMD predicts normal to heavy rains in Kerala and neighbouring Tamil Nadu from mid-October through November. Several districts have been placed under orange and yellow alerts, highlighting the potential for intense showers of up to 115.5 mm in 24 hours. Authorities are monitoring the weather closely.

District-Wise Alerts

The IMD’s revised bulletin issued an orange alert for Idukki, Kannur, and Kasaragod, while a yellow alert covers Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad. Rainfall in these areas is expected to range from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours.

Orange Alert 

October 11: Idukki, Kannur, Kasaragod

Yellow Alert

October 11: Pathanamthitta, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

October 12: Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Wayanad

October 13: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki

October 14: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki

October 15: Ernakulam, Idukki

IMD Warning

The IMD stated that thunderstorms with lightning are likely at one or two locations across Kerala and Lakshadweep till October 15. Heavy rainfall (7 cm to 11 cm in 24 hours) may occur at selected places during this period.

The south-west monsoon arrived early this year on May 24, nearly a week ahead of the normal 1 June date, marking the earliest monsoon onset on the Indian mainland since 2009. Meteorologists note that the upcoming north-east monsoon is vital for replenishing water reservoirs and supporting agriculture, with the state likely to witness active weather systems in the coming weeks.

Published at : 11 Oct 2025 07:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Monsoon Kerala News Orange Alert Yellow Alert IMD Kerala
